AGE-WELL invites innovators to pitch tech solutions for older adults and caregivers

Applications are due August 10, 2026

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - AGE-WELL is thrilled to launch the 2026 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Solutions That Change Lives, an annual pitch competition spotlighting Canada's leading AgeTech innovators and their solutions that support healthy aging.

This year's competition puts impact front and centre. If you're a startup, early-stage company, social enterprise or community organization with a technology-based solution that is making a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and/or caregivers, we want to hear from you.

AGE-WELL’s 2026 pitch competition will showcase innovators driving meaningful impact for older adults and caregivers in Canada.

Selected finalists will pitch live before a panel of expert judges at the AGE-WELL Annual Conference, with a chance to win a grant award of at least $20,000 along with various in-kind prizes, gain access to the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio, and receive resources to help drive real-world implementation.

"AGE-WELL is proud to host Canada's premier pitch competition at the intersection of technology and aging. Now in its ninth year, the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Solutions That Change Lives will showcase what real impact looks like in action," said Bridgette Murphy, CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network.

"The competition also serves as an entry point to AGE-WELL's startup affiliate and partner programs, providing the winner with a year of tailored coaching and support to build connections and amplify their reach."

Applicants are asked to submit an online form and a 2-minute video pitch by August 10, 2026 at 11:59 pm EST.

To apply or find out more about the 2026 National Impact Challenge: Solutions That Change Lives, please visit the competition main page.

For over a decade, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that advances Canada's AgeTech sector and empowers older adults to live healthy, independent and engaged lives.

AGE-WELL thanks the promotional partners of the 2026 National Impact Challenge: Solutions That Change Lives: CanAge, CIHR Institute of Aging (CIHR-IA), and YouAreUNLTD.

Join the conversation: #AWImpact

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Health Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: https://agewell-nce.ca/.

SOURCE AGE-WELL

For further information, please contact: [email protected]