AGA Benefit Solutions and Folks - A winning partnership!

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - AGA Benefit Solutions, the Quebec leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans, and Folks, a human resources management software firm (formerly Manage With Success), are pleased to announce their new partnership. The integration of their technology platforms will provide their common clients with enhanced management of human resources and group insurance plans.

A range of benefits for clients

Building on both companies' vision of continuous service improvement, this partnership will enable clients to save time on data entry, avoid potential errors, streamline their operations, and make incremental changes.

"More importantly, our clients will take advantage of the combined expertise of two innovative firms with a leading edge in HR technology and group benefits. We are providing an accessible and affordable solution for streamlined and unified human resources management," jointly said Martin Papillon, CEO of AGA, and Sylvain Roy, CEO and co-founder of Folks.

To learn more about the solutions proposed by AGA and Folks, visit aga.ca/en/ and folksrh.com/en/.

About AGA Benefit Solutions

With offices in Montreal and Quebec City, AGA Benefit Solutions is the Quebec leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans, and also specializes in group retirement plans. For more than 40 years, thanks to innovative tools and unmatched customer service, AGA Benefit Solutions has been supporting more than 1,200 clients with the management of their group insurance plans, and close to 40,000 members with the management and adjudication of their medical, dental and other claims. For more information, visit aga.ca.

About Folks

Folks offers an all-in-one human resources management software developed since 2010 to meet the needs of businesses and HR managers. Our solution includes many functionalities such as absence and vacation management, employee performance assessment and a recruiting system, along with integrated connections to several group insurance or HR technology partner firms.

SOURCE AGA Assurances Collectives

For further information: Vincent Soucy, AGA Benefit Solutions, 514 935-5444, ext. 2052, [email protected]; Cedrik Lafrance, Folks, 418 907-9568, [email protected]