TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced that the company has extended its platform to Quebec with the introduction of its service in Canadian French. Shoppers in the region can now use Afterpay at partnering Canadian and international retailers, and can choose either English or French Canadian as their preferred language.

Afterpay officially launched in Canada in August 2020, allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four installments over six weeks. The service is completely free for Canadian customers – helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt.

Willy Huo, Head of Canada & ANZ for SHEIN said: "We are excited to extend our global partnership with Afterpay in all of Canada, including the Quebec province. The results we've seen are very encouraging and proves that simplicity, ease and flexibility are important to Canadian shoppers. By adding Afterpay, we are able to offer our Canadian customers a world-class flexible payment experience, which has led to strong business results including an increase in basket sizes and purchase frequency."

In November 2020, Afterpay launched cross border shopping - which opened Canadian storefronts to an international network of young and engaged shoppers. Top merchants offering cross border capabilities see more than 50% of their Afterpay transactions coming from outside Canada. Canadian consumers are also taking advantage - making purchases from more than 1,000 US merchants since cross border shopping was introduced.

Melissa Davis, Head of North America for Afterpay said: "Our expansion into Quebec, as well as our cross-border capabilities, is giving Canadian merchants more ways to connect with our network of young and engaged shoppers who deliver higher order values, increased conversion and higher sales."

Afterpay partners with a wide network of brands consumers love, including recently announced new partnerships in Canada - SHEIN, Roots, Rains, Triarchy and Clarins. In November 2020, Afterpay's Shop Directory generated over 35 million referrals globally to its merchant partners. Afterpay has proven to help customer conversion rates increase by more than 20% and average order values increase by more than 25% compared to all other payment methods.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of September 30, 2020 Afterpay is offered by nearly 64,000 of the world's favourite retailers, and more than 11 million customers globally have transacted in the past 12 months.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

