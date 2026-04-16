SHANGHAI, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- On World Parkinson's Day, Jiahui International Hospital shares an extraordinary case highlighting advanced Parkinson's disease care complexity, multidisciplinary collaboration, and functional recovery despite life‑threatening complications.

A 75‑year‑old patient, Mrs. Zhang (pseudonym), with a 35 year history of Parkinson's disease, survived sudden duodenal perforation complicated by a liver abscess earlier in 2026. She overcame dual crises through a staged, team‑based approach involving nine medical disciplines.

Her case was extremely complex: a ruptured small intestinal ulcer and infected liver cyst, compounded by severe malnutrition and other comorbidities. Initial symptoms of cough, confusion, and leg edema in January 2026 rapidly progressed to life‑threatening infection. Imaging revealed abnormal air in the liver and an anomalous connection between the ulcer and liver cyst, while Parkinson's tremors hindered clear scanning.

Jiahui Health assembled a multidisciplinary team including Neurology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, ICU, Inpatient Care, Medical Imaging Department, Anesthesiology, Nutrition, and Rehabilitation. Radiologists used advanced imaging to overcome tremors; neurologists managed neurotransmitter balance again in the advanced Parkinson's disease stage; surgeons, gastroenterologists, and ultrasound physician targeted infection and perforation repair; anesthesiologists mitigated airway and medication risks; and ICU, nutrition, and rehabilitation teams supported recovery.

Adopting a cautious stepwise strategy to protect her fragile state, the team first stabilized her with antibiotics, nutrition, and drainage. They then performed high‑risk surgery to repair the damage, with anesthesiology ensuring perioperative safety.

Postoperatively, focus shifted to Parkinson's disease management and recovery. The ICU and neurology teams carefully adjusted anti‑Parkinson medications, sometimes by one eighth tablet dosage, balancing motor/non-motor symptoms control and avoiding fatal dyskinesia. The nutrition team implemented a five step pathway to restore oral feeding and reverse malnutrition. Rehabilitation began with passive exercises and advanced to active training, rebuilding strength and mobility.

After one month of intensive care, Mrs. Zhang improved dramatically: from bedridden and disoriented to standing independently, self-feeding, and even writing a 100‑character poem. Her case redefines outcomes for long term Parkinson's disease patients, showing how staged multidisciplinary care can reverse crisis and restore independence.

"This case embodies our commitment to whole‑person, full‑cycle care," said Dr. CHEN Yan, Chaif of Neurology. "Parkinson's disease requires seamless cross‑disciplinary collaboration, not only neurology, to address all patient needs."

On World Parkinson's Day, Mrs. Zhang's story reflects resilience, while Jiahui's MDT model delivers hope through compassion, precision, and transformative outcomes.

https://jiahui.com/en/news/201

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SOURCE Jiahui Health