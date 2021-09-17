African Social Media Influencer, Wian To Launch Premium NFT Collection On Binance NFT Marketplace

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has today announced that Wian, Africa's largest TikTok influencer, will be exhibiting his collectibles on the Binance NFT Marketplace .

The Premium Event NFT collection of Wian, launching on September 21, will feature 6 animated cards - Ace, King, Joker, Gold card (premium), Dogecoin card and Smile card. The artworks highlight his passion for magic as a means of entertainment and inspiration.

In June 2021, Wian launched his debut NFT collection on the Binance NFT Marketplace, as part of the '100 Creators' campaign and successfully sold out all his pieces. Through his collections, he aims to pay homage to well-known magic-centric characters and their links to the boundless crypto space whilst simultaneously allocating a portion of the proceeds from his sales to charitable causes. "With everything going on in the world, using my influence to instil 'magic' in those less fortunate will give me a smile wider than the Joker!", Wian said.

Emmanuel Babalola, Director at Binance Africa, said: "We are especially excited to host African creators as we see the profound opportunity NFTs and the blockchain bring to the entire continent. As NFTs transform the digital art world, it is important that African creators are provided an even larger platform with optimal solutions to reach a more global audience."

In just a little over a month after its debut, Binance NFT has earned over 25 million BUSD in sales, onboarded 400 creators worldwide and sold over 300,000 mystery boxes.

The Binance NFT Marketplace shares the same account system as Binance.com. Existing Binance users are able to access the NFT marketplace and trade with their current Binance accounts. New users simply have to register on Binance.com to create or trade on the Binance NFT platform.

SOURCE Binance

For further information: Lily Lee, [email protected], +82-1094168917