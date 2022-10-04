MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program has been recognized for Best Earning and Redemption Ability (Americas) in a survey of global frequent flyers by the Frequent Traveler (FT) People's Awards, which celebrate excellence in loyalty programs globally. The award recognizes Aeroplan's extensive air reward program, and this honour follows on the heels of winning Best Redemption Ability at the 2022 Freddie Awards.

"We believe that becoming the best travel loyalty program starts with making rewards rewarding for our members, and that's why it's such an honour to earn this recognition," said Scott O'Leary, Air Canada's Vice President, Loyalty and Product.

The transformed Aeroplan program, re-launched in November 2020, is designed to put the member experience first. Aeroplan offers flight rewards to thousands of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and more than 45 partner airlines. With predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights, no carrier surcharges on Air Canada redemptions, plus features like Family Sharing, it is easier than ever to find great uses of Aeroplan points. Members also have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search for and redeem flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app, including the ability to add a stopover to an international itinerary for just 5,000 points.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

