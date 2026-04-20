ST-LAURENT, QC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Aeromag launches GestOp AI (patent pending), a deicing operations management software solution whose AI-powered features optimize the entire aircraft deicing process.

In an aerospace industry that is constantly evolving and seeking solutions to reduce its environmental impact, innovation is essential. With this in mind, Aeromag integrated AI-powered features into its in-house operations management software, developed in the company's early days, to create an even more effective tool for optimizing deicing operations.

Gabriel and Marie-Élaine Lépine, Co-CEOs of Aeromag (CNW Group/Aeromag)

"With GestOp AI, our ambition is clear: to deliver a predictive, efficient, and innovative solution that will save time, reduce costs, glycol and fuel consumption."

- Gabriel Lépine, Co-CEO of Aeromag

Developed in close collaboration with Vooban, GestOp AI stands out for:

Intuitive task execution

Enhanced safety

Lower operating costs

Time savings

Reduced glycol and fuel consumption

Optimized operational performance and efficiency

Leveraging its analytical and optimization capabilities, GestOp AI helps significantly reduce glycol consumption, with savings estimated at 3% to 10% per deicing season. This solution supports more responsible resource use while reducing operating costs.

Availability

Product details for GestOp AI are now available on Aeromag's website. Several Canadian airlines and airports are already using the software.

About

Aeromag is a leader in aircraft deicing and glycol recycling solutions, with operations at 17 airports: Canada (7), the United States (8), and the United Kingdom (2). With the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, the company develops cutting-edge deicing technologies and provides the recovery and recycling of used fluids.

For more information or interview requests, please contact Élise Desforges (Lead Marketing, Communications and Social Responsibility).

SOURCE Aeromag