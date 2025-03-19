AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY COMMENCE DRILLING AT HOWLAND LAKE, MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

HALIFAX, NS, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at Howland Lake on the Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan near Uranium City.

Figure 1: Howland Lake radon-in-water results and drill targets. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

The program is expected to include up to six drill holes, totalling approximately 900 metres, to further test the Howland Lake electromagnetic ("EM") conductors which returned uranium intercepts from first-pass drilling. As demonstrated from previous exploration results, the Project has potential to host high-grade, basement-hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Exploration work at Murmac is being funded by Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero"), and is being operated by Fortune Bay, under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023.

Highlights:

High-Grade Follow-Up: Drilling to be focused at Howland Lake North on targets along strike of drill hole M24-017 that intersected 8.40 m at 0.30% U 3 O 8 , with individual assays up to 13.80% U 3 O 8 over 0.10 m . Additional drilling is planned at Howland Lake South, along strike of drill hole M22-012 that intersected 0.17% U 3 O 8 over 0.10 m .

Drilling to be focused at Howland Lake North on targets along strike of drill hole M24-017 that intersected at 0.30% U O , with individual assays up to over . Additional drilling is planned at Howland Lake South, along strike of drill hole M22-012 that intersected 0.17% U O over . Compelling Drill Target Support: Selected drill targets (Figure 1) are backed by favorable criteria for high-grade basement-hosted deposits, including EM conductor breaks, structure, and significant hydrothermal alteration noted in historical drill holes. Known mineralized cross faults and strong radon-in-water anomalies from recent surveys further support target selection (see News Release dated February 20, 2025 ).

Selected drill targets (Figure 1) are backed by favorable criteria for high-grade basement-hosted deposits, including EM conductor breaks, structure, and significant hydrothermal alteration noted in historical drill holes. Known mineralized cross faults and strong radon-in-water anomalies from recent surveys further support target selection (see News Release dated ). Focused Drilling Program: The winter 2025 drilling program will be focused on priority targets developed at Howland Lake which will be more efficiently tested from ice-based drill hole locations. Numerous other priority targets have also been identified along Murmac's extensive graphitic corridors (>35 kilometres of strike) that warrant future drill testing.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented "Alongside Aero Energy, we are excited to have started this next phase of exploration at Murmac, directed at drill testing a set of priority targets at Howland Lake. These targets possess the necessary criteria for a meaningful basement-hosted discovery, and we are looking forward to the results."

Technical Disclosure

Details regarding previous Fortune Bay drill results from 2022 and 2024 can be found in news releases dated October 8, 2024, and December 13, 2022, respectively. Further details regarding historical exploration/drilling and exploration results noted in this news release can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) references 74N07-0011, 74N07-0173 and 74N07-0277. Fortune Bay has verified several of these occurrences through field prospecting and sampling, however there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the unverified historical results. The Company considers the unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick, P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing seven uranium exploration projects on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, which have high-grade potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as [email protected] or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

