FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES MARKETING AGREEMENTS

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services on behalf of the Company. Machai will provide certain digital marketing services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

The marketing campaign will be launched immediately and continue for an initial three-month term, pursuant to which Machai will receive $400,000 and 175,000 stock options exercisable at $0.90 per share. The stock options will vest at a rate of 25% per quarter and expire one year from the issue date.

Machai specializes in the metals and mining, technology, and special situations sectors. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. Suneal Sandhu is the President and sole owner of Machai, which is based in Surrey, BC.

Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under the marketing agreement. Machai has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company other than the stock options.

In October 2025, the Company engaged Peter Epstein of Epstein Research, a private company headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, to provide marketing and advertising services to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the three-month agreement was US $6,000 payable in advance. Epstein Research is arm's length to the Company and currently holds no securities in the Company.

The marketing agreements are subject to TSX-V approval.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR; FWB:5QN; OTCQB:FTBYF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with assets in Canada and Mexico. The Company's primary focus is advancing the Goldfields Gold Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Fortune Bay also holds the Poma Rosa Gold-Copper Project in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as an optioned uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Fortune Bay continues to evaluate and advance its portfolio in a disciplined manner while maintaining a strong technical foundation and prudent capital management. For more information, please visit www.fortunebaycorp.com or contact [email protected].

