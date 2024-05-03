Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 3, 2024 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld # Non

Votes % Votes

Withheld/Abstain Michael Bregman 46,620,408 96.33 % 1,778,594 19,270 3.67 % Steven Pelton 46,620,968 96.33 % 1,778,034 19,270 3.67 % Stephen Kelley 41,675,729 86.11 % 6,723,273 19,270 13.89 % Alton McEwen 41,675,729 86.11 % 6,723,273 19,270 13.89 % Michael Serruya 46,617,083 96.32 % 1,781,919 19,270 3.68 % Anthony Longo 46,620,668 96.33 % 1,778,334 19,270 3.67 % Sarah Green 46,619,718 96.32 % 1,779,284 19,270 3.68 %

Aegis also reported:

The resolution approving fixing the number of Directors at seven was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.90% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The resolution approving the empowerment and authorization of the Directors to fix the number of Directors to be elected at annual meetings within the minimum and maximum number of directors provided for in the articles of arrangement of the Corporation was approved by the affirmative vote of 96.33% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.92% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc. currently owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill and Wing City brands. The company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.

For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

