Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, ON, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 6, 2022 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Michael Bregman 5,048,603 99.37% 31,992 0.63% Steven Pelton 5,049,903 99.40% 30,692 0.60% Stephen Kelley 5,049,798 99.39% 30,797 0.61% Alton McEwen 4,992,923 98.27% 87,672 1.73% Michael Serruya 5,046,433 99.33% 34,162 0.67% Aaron Serruya 5,047,633 99.35% 32,962 0.65%

Aegis also reported that the resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.85% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc. currently owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee. The company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.

For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information: Media and investor queries: Melinda Lee, Aegis Brands Inc., [email protected]