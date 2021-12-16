Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Wild Impulse Inc. in Charlottetown, PEI Français
Dec 16, 2021, 15:53 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30 000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wild Impulse Inc.
85 Belvedere Ave
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
