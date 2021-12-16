Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Wild Impulse Inc. in Charlottetown, PEI Français

Dec 16, 2021, 15:53 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30 000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wild Impulse Inc.

85 Belvedere Ave

Charlottetown, PEI

Seized from the retail location

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

