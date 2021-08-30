Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Pleasure Island in Kingston, ON, may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Aug 30, 2021, 14:12 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

ResERECTION!

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Panther

Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Pleasure Island

1257 Midland Ave #1

Kingston, ON

Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada