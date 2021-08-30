OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbine Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Triple Maximum Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbine Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location Jaguar 30000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location ResERECTION! Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location White Panther Triple Maximum Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbine Pleasure Island 1257 Midland Ave #1 Kingston, ON Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert .

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]