Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Pleasure Island in Kingston, ON, may pose serious health risks
Aug 30, 2021, 14:12 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION!
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther
Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
