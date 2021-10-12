Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Convenience 4 U in Halifax, NS, and One Stop Love Shop stores in B.C.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rush Hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar
packaging (previously seized)
was tested and found to
contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenience 4 U

604 Bedford Hwy
Halifax, NS

 

Seized from the
retail location

Unmarked blister packs
displayed in HERBEREX
carton (with no NPN)

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
nortadalafil

One Stop Love Shop

 

Locations:

 

109 - 32883 South
Fraser Way

Abbotsford, B.C.

 

44310 Yale Road, Unit 2

Chilliwack, B.C. 

Seized from the
retail location

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

