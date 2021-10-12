Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Convenience 4 U in Halifax, NS, and One Stop Love Shop stores in B.C.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Rush Hour 72 Sexual enhancement Product with similar

packaging (previously seized)

was tested and found to

contain sildenafil and tadalafil Convenience 4 U 604 Bedford Hwy

Halifax, NS Seized from the

retail location Unmarked blister packs

displayed in HERBEREX

carton (with no NPN) Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

nortadalafil One Stop Love Shop Locations: 109 - 32883 South

Fraser Way Abbotsford, B.C. 44310 Yale Road, Unit 2 Chilliwack, B.C. Seized from the

retail location

