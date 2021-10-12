Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Convenience 4 U in Halifax, NS, and One Stop Love Shop stores in B.C.
Oct 12, 2021, 12:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Rush Hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Convenience 4 U
604 Bedford Hwy
|
Seized from the
|
Unmarked blister packs
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
One Stop Love Shop
Locations:
109 - 32883 South
Abbotsford, B.C.
44310 Yale Road, Unit 2
Chilliwack, B.C.
|
Seized from the
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
