Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and poppers seized from The Passion Vault in Edmonton, AB, may pose serious health risks
Apr 21, 2021, 14:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Promoted Use
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
777
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Crypt Tonight
Poppers
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Heavy Duty Bolt
Poppers
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite.
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Poseidon- Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Rush Original
Poppers
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Rush
Poppers
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Super Mamba-Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
Titanium T12K
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine
The Passion Vault
Seized from the retail location
X Panther 9X
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
