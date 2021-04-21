Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products and poppers seized from The Passion Vault in Edmonton, AB, may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

777

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Crypt Tonight

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Heavy Duty Bolt

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite.

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon- Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba-Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium T12K

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine

The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

X Panther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

