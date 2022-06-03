SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Pillkings Plus 99K Sexual Enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Boutique érotique Le

Prince 5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 1W1 Seized from the retail

location Pillqueens Plus 99K Sexual Enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Boutique érotique Le

Prince 5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 1W1 Seized from the retail

location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Également disponible en français. Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]