Mar 28, 2022, 14:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

libigrow XXXTREME 200K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

E-Sensuals

22772 Lougheed Hwy.,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Blue Boy Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Heavy Duty Bolt

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rochefort

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shiva Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

