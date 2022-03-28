OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken libigrow XXXTREME 200K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe E-Sensuals 22772 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, B.C. Seized from the retail location 777K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Blue Boy Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Heavy Duty Bolt Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Rochefort Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super Mamba Triple Maximum Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super Rush Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super Rush Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

