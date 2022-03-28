Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement products and poppers seized from stores in Edmonton, AB, and Maple Ridge, B.C. Français
Mar 28, 2022, 14:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
libigrow XXXTREME 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
E-Sensuals
22772 Lougheed Hwy.,
Maple Ridge, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Boy Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Heavy Duty Bolt
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rochefort
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shiva Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Mamba Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
