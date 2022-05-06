Advisory - Multiple unauthorized sex enhancement and workout products seized from stores in B.C.'s lower mainland and Cochrane, AB, may pose serious health risks Français
May 06, 2022, 10:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Magnum Gold 24K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave,
1155 Davie St,
1097 Granville St,
8271 Scott Rd,
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2,
10740 King George Blvd,
2388 McCallum Rd,
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
MAGNUM XXL 9800
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave,
1155 Davie St,
1097 Granville St,
8271 Scott Rd,
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2,
10740 King George Blvd,
2388 McCallum Rd,
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Members Only Sexual
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
1109 Royal Ave,
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
MV7 Days Extreme 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave,
1155 Davie St,
8271 Scott Rd, Delta,
20718 Lougheed Hwy.
10740 King George
2388 McCallum Rd,
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
MV7 Days Power Gummy
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave,
1155 Davie St,
1097 Granville St,
8271 Scott Rd,
20718 Lougheed Hwy.
10740 King George
2388 McCallum Rd,
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
MYO-BURN
Workout supplement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-BURN
Workout supplement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HER
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-LGD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-RAD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-SLEEP
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-677)
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-SR
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain SR-9009 (cardarine)
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Fuel Supplements & Food Bar
138-3000 Lougheed Hwy
Coquitlam B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Iron Brothers Thermo Burn
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Limited Gangster Series MYO-TKO (Blueberry
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Limited Gangster Series
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Limited Gangster Series
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HER
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ibutamoren MK-677
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-LGD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-RAD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-S4
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain andarine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-SR
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain SR-9009 (cardarine)
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Blue Raspberry)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Fruit Punch)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Fuzzy Peach)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Grape Candy)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Pineapple Mango)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO (Sour Gummies)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-YK
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine
|
Muscle Complex Supplements
International Village Mall
1151 - 88 W Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
