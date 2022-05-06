Advisory - Multiple unauthorized sex enhancement and workout products seized from stores in B.C.'s lower mainland and Cochrane, AB, may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

May 06, 2022, 10:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Magnum Gold 24K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave,
New Westminster, B.C.
(retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd,
Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2,
Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd,
Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd,
Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

MAGNUM XXL 9800

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave,
New Westminster, B.C.
(retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd,
Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2,
Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd,
Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd,
Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Members Only Sexual
Performance Supplement

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain sildenafil and methandrostenolone

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

1109 Royal Ave,
New Westminster, B.C.
(retail and warehouse)

Seized from the warehouse location

MV7 Days Extreme 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave,
New Westminster, B.C.
(retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta,
B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy.
#2,
Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George
Blvd,
Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd,
Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

MV7 Days Power Gummy

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave,
New Westminster, B.C.
(retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St,
Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd,
Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy.
#2,
Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George
Blvd,
Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd,
Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

MYO-BURN

Workout supplement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain yohimbine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-BURN

Workout supplement

Product with similar packaging
(seized from Reflex
Supplements) was tested by
Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HER

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK-677

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-LGD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-SLEEP

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-677)

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-SR

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain SR-9009 (cardarine)

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Fuel Supplements & Food Bar

138-3000 Lougheed Hwy

Coquitlam B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Iron Brothers Thermo Burn

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series MYO-TKO (Blueberry
Pomegranate)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine
and cardarine GW-501516

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series
MYO-TKO (Cherry Cola)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine
and cardarine GW-501516

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series
MYO-TKO (Watermelon)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine
and cardarine GW-501516

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HER

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ibutamoren MK-677

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-LGD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-S4

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain andarine

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-SR

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain SR-9009 (cardarine)

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Blue Raspberry)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Fruit Punch)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Fuzzy Peach)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Grape Candy)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Pineapple Mango)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO (Sour Gummies)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

MYO-YK

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine

Muscle Complex Supplements

International Village Mall

1151 - 88 W Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

