Advisory - Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Products: Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs

Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs Issue: Several companies are recalling multiple lots of these products due to the presence of an azido impurity

Several companies are recalling multiple lots of these products due to the presence of an azido impurity What to do: Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.

Issue

UPDATE (August 28, 2021): Certain lots of Teva-Losartan and Sivem-Losartan recalled due to azido impurity

Teva Canada Ltd. and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC are recalling a total of 7 lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit.

As with the different azido impurity that Health Canada communicated about on May 30, 2021 (see below), long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

UPDATE (June 15, 2021): sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. recalls 12 lots of irbesartan drugs due to azido impurity

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. is recalling 12 lots of prescription irbesartan tablets (brand names Avalide and Avapro, in various strengths) after tests found the azido impurity above the acceptable limit. Refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

Original Advisory (May 30, 2021): Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

Health Canada is informing Canadians that several companies are recalling multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drug products after tests found an azido impurity above the acceptable limit (see list of affected products below).

Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan are all prescription angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) drugs, which are also known as "sartans." Sartans are a class of drugs used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. They are also used in patients with heart failure or those who have had a recent heart attack.

The azido impurity, 5-(4'-(azidomethyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2yl)-1H-tetrazole, is considered a mutagen. A mutagen is a chemical substance that can cause a change in the DNA of a cell. These mutations may increase the risk of cancer but the specific risk for this azido impurity to cause cancer in humans is unknown.

There are established international guidelines that recommend that mutagenic impurities be kept at or below a specific level because exposure to a mutagen over the long term at a level above what is considered to be safe, has the potential to increase the risk of cancer. A person taking a drug daily for 70 years that contains this azido impurity at or below the acceptable level is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.

Not all lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan from these companies are affected by this issue; however, it is possible that the recalls may affect the supply of some products. Patients should speak with their doctor or pharmacist to discuss alternatives should their regular prescribed drug not be available.

The Department expects manufacturers to take any necessary actions to reduce or eliminate the azido impurity. Impacted companies have been directed to implement control measures to ensure that the level of the impurity in their products are at or below the acceptable level. Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls. Should additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will inform Canadians.

What you should do

Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. There is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications, since the potential increased risk of cancer is with long-term exposure to the impurity. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.

you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. There is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications, since the potential increased risk of cancer is with long-term exposure to the impurity. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk. If you have been using an affected product, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options. Pharmacists may be able to provide a product not affected by the recall, or your doctor may prescribe a different medication for your condition.

Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Contact the company directly if you have questions about a recall:

Auro Pharma Inc. by calling toll free at 1-855-568-2511, or by email at [email protected]

by calling toll free at 1-855-568-2511, or by email at

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-905-795-9437, extension 2201, or by email at [email protected]

by calling 1-905-795-9437, extension 2201, or by email at

Pharmascience Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-340-9735

by calling toll free at 1-800-340-9735

Pro Doc Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-361-8559

by calling toll free at 1-800-361-8559

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1–800-265-7927

by calling toll free at 1–800-265-7927

Sandoz Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-343-8839

by calling toll free at 1-800-343-8839

Sanis Health Inc. by calling toll free at 1-866-236-4076, or by email at [email protected]

by calling toll free at 1-866-236-4076, or by email at

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC by calling toll free at 1-855-757-4836

by calling toll free at 1-855-757-4836

Sun Pharma Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-1975, or by email at [email protected]

by calling toll free at 1-800-268-1975, or by email at

Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-4129

Affected products

Products are listed alphabetically by name.

Product Company DIN Lot Expiry Date Added Irbesartan AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02241818 ET02879 June 2021 June 15, 2021 AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02241818 FT01327 December 2021 June 15, 2021 AVALIDE 300-12.5 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02241819 FT01644 February 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 75 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237923 FT00590 October 2021 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237924 FT01238 January 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237924 ET04153 August 2021 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237924 FT01995 March 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237925 FT00969 January 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237925 FT01225 January 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237925 FT01226 January 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237925 FT01999 March 2022 June 15, 2021 AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS sanofi-aventis Canada

Inc. 02237925 FT04262 July 2022 June 15, 2021 IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365200 617491 July 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365200 618112 March 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365200 624632 January 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365200 624633 January 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365200 630546 May 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 615929 June 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 617091 June 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 617264 June 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 620694 March 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 624189 May 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 624190 May 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 624191 January 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365219 624192 January 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365197 616518 June 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365197 619960 November 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365197 622192 May 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365197 622193 December 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385317 JN5054 January 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385317 JV2163 April 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385317 JY7867 June 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385317 KT2519 May 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385317 KT2520 May 2023 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385325 JP2979 January 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385325 JP2980 January 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385325 JU8206 April 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385325 JU8207 April 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN H

CT/TABLET/300/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385333 JX8881 June 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385333 JX8882 June 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN

HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385333 JB0216 May 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN/TABLET/150 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385295 KC7215 July 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN/TABLET/300 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02385309 KF8325 July 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365162 JN4976 January 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365162 JU3231 January 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365162 JY1913 June 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365170 HW0586 February 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365170 HW0587 February 2021 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365170 JR7823 February 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365170 JR7824 February 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365170 JU7506 April 2022 May 30, 2021 IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg

TABLETS Pro Doc Ltd. 02365189 JS0731 February 2022 May 30, 2021 MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals

Inc. 02392992 1805011398 August 2021 May 30, 2021 MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals

Inc. 02393018 1805011402 August 2021 May 30, 2021 MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ

300/25.0 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals

Inc. 02393026 1805011576 August 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317079 617492 July 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317079 624634 January 2023 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317079 630661 May 2023 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 617466 November 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 617467 November 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 617468 November 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 620272 November 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 622195 December 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02317060 624738 December 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 621822 July 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 621823 November 2021 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 625318 February 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 625902 January 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 629920 July 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 631052 October 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328526 632583 November 2022 May 30, 2021 pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg

TABLETS Pharmascience Inc. 02328534 624235 June 2021 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB47146 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB47147 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB47148 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 m

g Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB57691 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB57688 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB57689 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 AB58827 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406829 3990655 November 2021 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB47144 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB47145 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB58305 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB58304 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB58312 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB58314 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB58828 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB57696 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB70496 June 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB70498 June 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 AB70499 June 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 3991358 November 2021 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406837 3991360 November 2021 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406810 AB47143 April 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406810 AB58473 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406810 AB58829 May 2023 May 30, 2021 RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75

mg Sun Pharma Canada

Inc. 02406810 3994101 November 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN 150 mg

TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02328488 KC7216 July 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN 300 mg

TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02328496 KF8326 July 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JF5840 August 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JN4197 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JN4971 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JU3217 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JV2167 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JF8892 August 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

150/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337428 JN4191 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JA4033 February 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 HY7383 May 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JA4034 May 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JE2529 July 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JK7459 October 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JK7460 October 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JM3516 October 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JM3517 November 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JR7821 February 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JU7500 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JU7501 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JU7502 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JU7503 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JY0147 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JM4631 November 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT

300/12.5 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337436 JZ2686 April 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JB0221 May 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JB0222 May 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JC4402 June 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JC4404 June 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JH2487 June 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JR7112 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JR7833 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JU3181 February 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JW9512 May 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JW9513 May 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 KC1750 August 2022 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JE1833 June 2021 May 30, 2021 Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25

mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02337444 JR8726 January 2022 May 30, 2021 Losartan

AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Auro Pharma Inc. 02403358 WB1019001-

A 14 August 2022 May 30, 2021 AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Auro Pharma Inc. 02403358 WB1019001-

B 14 August 2022 May 30, 2021 AURO-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Auro Pharma Inc. 02403323 WB2519001-

A 14 August 2022 May 30, 2021 AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Auro Pharma Inc. 02403331 WB5019001-

A 14 August 2022 May 30, 2021 AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Auro Pharma Inc. 02403331 WB5019001-

B 14 August 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN /TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2151119 November 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0080620 June 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0090620 June 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2101018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2020219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2030219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2040219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2090619 June 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2100919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2110919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2120919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2130919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2050420 April 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2060420 April 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2070817 August 2021 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2040218 February 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388812 2140919 September 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0050919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0060919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0070919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0080919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0080919A September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0101019 October 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0101019A October 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0030120 January 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388790 0040120 January 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1121018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1131018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1130819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1140819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1150819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1160819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1180919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1070220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1080220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1090220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1100220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1110220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1060220 February 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1170919 September 2023 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1120620 June 2024 May 30, 2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1010419 April 2022 August 28,

2021 LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg Sivem Pharmaceuticals

ULC 02388804 1020419 April 2022 August 28,

2021 Teva-Losartan 100 mg tablets Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2050419 April 2022 August 28,

2021 Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1070917 September 2021 August 28,

2021 Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1020419 April 2022 August 28,

2021 Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1030419 April 2022 August 28,

2021 Teva-Losartan 25 mg tablets Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0040917 September 2021 August 28, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2010219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2010420 April 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2020219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2020420 April 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2030420 April 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2040219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2060419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2080619 June 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2080918 September 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2091018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2101018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2161119 November 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2171119 November 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2030218 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2070419 April 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2181119 November 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2191119 November 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357976 2140919 September 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0010219 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0020419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0030419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0031018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0040120 January 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0040919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0050620 June 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0050919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0060620 June 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0070620 June 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0010120 January 2024 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02380838 0020120 January 2024 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1040120 January 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1030120 January 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1040419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1050419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1060419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1070419 April 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1080918 September 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1090819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1090918 September 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1100819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1101018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1110819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1111018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1121018 October 2021 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1130819 August 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1180919 September 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1010120 January 2024 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1030218 February 2022 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1080419 April 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1120819 August 2023 May 30, 2021 TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg

TABLETS Teva Canada Ltd. 02357968 1141018 October 2022 May 30, 2021 Valsartan Sandoz Valsartan 160 mg

TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02356767 KT9598 March 2023 May 30, 2021 Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg

TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02356775 KT8923 April 2023 May 30, 2021 Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg

TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02356775 KV6185 March 2023 May 30, 2021 Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02356759 KT7180 March 2023 May 30, 2021 Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS Sandoz Canada Inc. 02356759 KT9515 April 2023 May 30, 2021 VALSARTAN 160 mg TABLETS Sanis Health Inc. 02366967 KT9597 March 2023 May 30, 2021

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]