Advisory - Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

Health Canada

Aug 28, 2021, 10:12 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Products: Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs
  • Issue: Several companies are recalling multiple lots of these products due to the presence of an azido impurity
  • What to do: Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.

Issue
UPDATE (August 28, 2021): Certain lots of Teva-Losartan and Sivem-Losartan recalled due to azido impurity

Teva Canada Ltd. and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC are recalling a total of 7 lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit.

As with the different azido impurity that Health Canada communicated about on May 30, 2021 (see below), long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

UPDATE (June 15, 2021): sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. recalls 12 lots of irbesartan drugs due to azido impurity

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. is recalling 12 lots of prescription irbesartan tablets (brand names Avalide and Avapro, in various strengths) after tests found the azido impurity above the acceptable limit. Refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

Original Advisory (May 30, 2021): Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

Health Canada is informing Canadians that several companies are recalling multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drug products after tests found an azido impurity above the acceptable limit (see list of affected products below).

Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan are all prescription angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) drugs, which are also known as "sartans." Sartans are a class of drugs used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. They are also used in patients with heart failure or those who have had a recent heart attack.

The azido impurity, 5-(4'-(azidomethyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2yl)-1H-tetrazole, is considered a mutagen. A mutagen is a chemical substance that can cause a change in the DNA of a cell. These mutations may increase the risk of cancer but the specific risk for this azido impurity to cause cancer in humans is unknown.

There are established international guidelines that recommend that mutagenic impurities be kept at or below a specific level because exposure to a mutagen over the long term at a level above what is considered to be safe, has the potential to increase the risk of cancer. A person taking a drug daily for 70 years that contains this azido impurity at or below the acceptable level is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.

Not all lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan from these companies are affected by this issue; however, it is possible that the recalls may affect the supply of some products. Patients should speak with their doctor or pharmacist to discuss alternatives should their regular prescribed drug not be available.

The Department expects manufacturers to take any necessary actions to reduce or eliminate the azido impurity. Impacted companies have been directed to implement control measures to ensure that the level of the impurity in their products are at or below the acceptable level. Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls. Should additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will inform Canadians.

What you should do

  • Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. There is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications, since the potential increased risk of cancer is with long-term exposure to the impurity. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.
  • If you have been using an affected product, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options. Pharmacists may be able to provide a product not affected by the recall, or your doctor may prescribe a different medication for your condition.
  • Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
  • Contact the company directly if you have questions about a recall:
    • Auro Pharma Inc. by calling toll free at 1-855-568-2511, or by email at [email protected]
    • Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-905-795-9437, extension 2201, or by email at [email protected] 
    • Pharmascience Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-340-9735
    • Pro Doc Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-361-8559
    • sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1–800-265-7927
    • Sandoz Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-343-8839
    • Sanis Health Inc. by calling toll free at 1-866-236-4076, or by email at [email protected]
    • Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC by calling toll free at 1-855-757-4836
    • Sun Pharma Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-1975, or by email at [email protected]
    • Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-4129

Affected products
Products are listed alphabetically by name.

Product

Company

DIN

Lot

Expiry

Date Added

                                                                                              Irbesartan

AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02241818

ET02879

June 2021

June 15, 2021

AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02241818

FT01327

December 2021

June 15, 2021

AVALIDE 300-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02241819

FT01644

February 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 75 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237923

FT00590

October 2021

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237924

FT01238

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237924

ET04153

August 2021

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237924

FT01995

March 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237925

FT00969

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237925

FT01225

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237925

FT01226

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237925

FT01999

March 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada
Inc.

02237925

FT04262

July 2022

June 15, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

617491

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

618112

March 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

624632

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

624633

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

630546

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

615929

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

617091

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

617264

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

620694

March 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624189

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624190

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624191

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624192

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

616518

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

619960

November 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

622192

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

622193

December 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385317

JN5054

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385317

JV2163

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385317

JY7867

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385317

KT2519

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385317

KT2520

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385325

JP2979

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385325

JP2980

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385325

JU8206

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385325

JU8207

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN H
CT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385333

JX8881

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385333

JX8882

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN
HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385333

JB0216

May 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN/TABLET/150 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385295

KC7215

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN/TABLET/300 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02385309

KF8325

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JN4976

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JU3231

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JY1913

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

HW0586

February 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

HW0587

February 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JR7823

February 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JR7824

February 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JU7506

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg
TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365189

JS0731

February 2022

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals
Inc.

02392992

1805011398

August 2021

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals
Inc.

02393018

1805011402

August 2021

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ
300/25.0 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals
Inc.

02393026

1805011576

August 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

617492

July 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

624634

January 2023

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

630661

May 2023

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617466

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617467

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617468

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

620272

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

622195

December 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

624738

December 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

621822

July 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

621823

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

625318

February 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

625902

January 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

629920

July 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

631052

October 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

632583

November 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg
TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328534

624235

June 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB47146

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB47147

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB47148

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 m
g

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB57691

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB57688

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB57689

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

AB58827

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406829

3990655

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB47144

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB47145

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB58305

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB58304

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB58312

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB58314

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB58828

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB57696

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB70496

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB70498

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

AB70499

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

3991358

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406837

3991360

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406810

AB47143

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406810

AB58473

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406810

AB58829

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75
mg

Sun Pharma Canada
Inc.

02406810

3994101

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN 150 mg
TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02328488

KC7216

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN 300 mg
TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02328496

KF8326

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JF5840

August 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4197

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4971

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JU3217

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JV2167

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JF8892

August 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4191

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JA4033

February 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

HY7383

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JA4034

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JE2529

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JK7459

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JK7460

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM3516

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM3517

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JR7821

February 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7500

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7501

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7502

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7503

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JY0147

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM4631

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT
300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JZ2686

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JB0221

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JB0222

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JC4402

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JC4404

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JH2487

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR7112

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR7833

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JU3181

February 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JW9512

May 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JW9513

May 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

KC1750

August 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JE1833

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25
mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR8726

January 2022

May 30, 2021

                        Losartan

AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403358

WB1019001-
A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403358

WB1019001-
B

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403323

WB2519001-
A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403331

WB5019001-
A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403331

WB5019001-
B

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2151119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0080620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0090620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2020219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2030219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2040219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2090619

June 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2100919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2110919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2120919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2130919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2050420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2060420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2070817

August 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2040218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388812

2140919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0050919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0060919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0070919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0080919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0080919A

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0101019

October 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0101019A

October 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0030120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388790

0040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1121018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1131018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1130819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1140819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1150819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1160819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1180919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1070220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1080220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1090220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1100220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1110220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1060220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1170919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1120620

June 2024

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1010419

April 2022

August 28,
2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals
ULC

02388804

1020419

April 2022

August 28,
2021

Teva-Losartan 100 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2050419

April 2022

August 28,
2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1070917

September 2021

August 28,
2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1020419

April 2022

August 28,
2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030419

April 2022

August 28,
2021

Teva-Losartan 25 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040917

September 2021

August 28, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2010219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2010420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2020219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2020420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2030420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2040219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2060419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2080619

June 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2080918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2091018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2161119

November 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2171119

November 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2030218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2070419

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2181119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2191119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2140919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0010219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0020419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0030419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0031018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0050620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0050919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0060620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0070620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0010120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0020120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1040419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1050419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1060419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1070419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1080918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1090819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1090918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1100819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1110819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1111018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1121018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1130819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1180919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1010120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1080419

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1120819

August 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg
TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1141018

October 2022

May 30, 2021

                                                                                                     Valsartan

Sandoz Valsartan 160 mg
TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356767

KT9598

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg
TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356775

KT8923

April 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg
TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356775

KV6185

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356759

KT7180

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356759

KT9515

April 2023

May 30, 2021

VALSARTAN 160 mg TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02366967

KT9597

March 2023

May 30, 2021

