Advisory - Health Canada seized several thousand unauthorized sex enhancement products from seven Factory Fantasy stores and warehouse in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Mar 04, 2022, 16:50 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum (Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Black Panther #1 Triple Maximum (3 Pack)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Black Panther Platinum 30K (Single)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse location
|
Blue Diamond (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Jaguar 30000 (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Lucky Lady (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Master Zone 1500 (Gold)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse location
|
Master Zone 1500 (Blue)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail locations
|
Never Rest
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail locations
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500 (Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
ResERECTION!
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Blue)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Red)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Spanish Fly Sex Liquid
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
Triple Green
(Sexual Enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K (Gold)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.
1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.
8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.
20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K (Silver)
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Location:
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther Extreme 50K
(Sexual enhancement)
|
Labelled to contain
|
Fantasy Factory
Locations:
1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)
10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.
2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail and warehouse locations
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
