Health Canada

Mar 04, 2022, 16:50 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum (Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Black Panther #1 Triple Maximum (3 Pack)

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Black Panther Platinum 30K (Single)

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

Seized from the retail and warehouse location

Blue Diamond (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Jaguar 30000 (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Lucky Lady (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Master Zone 1500 (Gold)

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

Seized from the retail and warehouse location

Master Zone 1500 (Blue)

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

Seized from the retail locations

Never Rest

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail locations

Poseidon Platinum 3500 (Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

ResERECTION!

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and  tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Blue)

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Red)

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Spanish Fly Sex Liquid

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

Seized from the retail and warehouse location

Spanish Fly 20,000

(Sexual enhancement)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Spanish Fly 22,000

(Sexual enhancement)

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

Triple Green

(Sexual Enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K (Gold)

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

1155 Davie St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

1097 Granville St, Vancouver, B.C.

 

8271 Scott Rd, Delta, B.C.

 

20718 Lougheed Hwy. #2, Maple Ridge, B.C.

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K (Silver)

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Location:

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

White Panther Extreme 50K

(Sexual enhancement)

Labelled to contain

yohimbe

Fantasy Factory

 

Locations:

 

1109 Royal Ave, New Westminster, B.C. (retail and warehouse)

 

10740 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

 

2388 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, B.C.

Seized from the retail and warehouse locations

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

