Advisory - Five lots of anti-gingivitis oral rinse GUM Paroex recalled due to microbial contamination

Issue

Sunstar Americas, Inc. is recalling five lots of its prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse, GUM Paroex, after testing by the company revealed the presence of Burkholderia lata.

Burkholderia lata is a multi-drug-resistant bacteria that has a high potential to cause serious respiratory and other infections in patients with underlying illnesses, such as cystic fibrosis and chronic granulomatous disease, or who are immunocompromised (such as some elderly individuals, people who are HIV positive and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or hemodialysis).

Hospitalized patients who have catheters, are mechanically ventilated or are in the intensive care unit are at risk of severe, life-threatening infections if exposed to this bacteria through contaminated product.

Those with a healthy immune system who use the contaminated product may risk infections requiring treatment with antibiotics.

GUM Paroex is a licensed, prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse used for the treatment of moderate to severe gingivitis, and for the management of associated gingival bleeding and inflammation between dental visits. The product is distributed to patients in Canada through dental clinics and pharmacies.

Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the company's recall and the implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions.

What consumers should do

Do not use rinses labelled with one of the lot numbers listed in the table of affected products below.

Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you've taken this product and are experiencing respiratory or other medical issues.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

Affected products

Company Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) DIN Strength Lot Expiry Sunstar Americas Inc. GUM Paroex 02384272 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate C177GS July 31, 2022 C177GT July 31, 2022 C177GU July 31, 2022 C219DH August 31, 2022 C219DJ August 31, 2022

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]