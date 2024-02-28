Advantex Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Continuing significant improvements in operational financial metrics

Core activity – Merchant Cash Advance program – Revenues increased 105.1% to $581,756 in second quarter and 69.9% to $1,107,445 in YTD second quarter.

Total Revenues increased 97.5% to $863,982 in second quarter and 57.7% to $1,612,160 in YTD second quarter.

Gross Profit increased 96.1% to $671,301 in second quarter and 66.5% to $1,259,088 in YTD second quarter.

Flat SG&A. $455,029 vs. $441,920 in second quarter and $866,311 vs. $861,052 in YTD second quarter.

Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $216,272 in second quarter and $392,777 in YTD second quarter. Significant turnaround of $315,848 in second quarter and $497,824 in YTD second quarter from loss positions in the corresponding periods in the previous year.

Decrease in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses. Reduction of $151,043 to $258,564 in second quarter and $183,442 to $545,713 in YTD second quarter.

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2023.

Post pandemic improvements in operational financial metrics which were gradual until fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, are accelerating and reflect execution of strategies to re-build Advantex business levels, initially to pre-pandemic levels and then to capitalize on a strengthening economy to achieve growth.

Advantex carries a higher debt load to support re-build of its business and for general corporate purposes, and this is a reason for increase in interest costs in the second quarter and YTD second quarter vs. corresponding periods in the previous year. This debt consists of fixed coupon non-convertible debentures which provide general working capital and a line of credit which carries a floating interest rate - a base rate plus prime rate - and which is used exclusively for growth of the core activity. The increase in prime rates during 2023 was the factor that hurt the financial performance for July-August 2023 period, but this was offset by reduction in the base rate from September 2023. Despite increase in interest costs Loss from operations before non-cash expenses was a reduction vs. corresponding periods in the previous year of $151,043 to $258,564 in second quarter and $183,442 to $545,713 in YTD second quarter.

The above improvement in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses is masked by increase in non-cash expenses. Increase in non-cash expenses is primarily on account of accretion charges which reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the non-convertible debentures.

Highlights are provided in the tabulation in this news release comparing three and six months ended December 31, 2023, with three and six months ended December 31, 2022.



3 months ended December 31 (second quarter) 6 ended December 31 (YTD second quarter)

23 22 Inc./(Dec) 23 22 Inc./(Dec) ` $ $ $ $ $ $













Revenues











Merchant Cash Advance ("MCA") program $ 581,756 $ 283,655 $ 298,101 $ 1,107,445 $ 651,915 $ 455,530 Reseller-Aeroplan program-Loyalty marketing $ 282,226 $ 153,896 $ 128,330 $ 504,715 $ 370,473 $ 134,242

$ 863,982 $ 437,551 $ 426,431 $ 1,612,160 $ 1,022,388 $ 589,772













Gross profit $ 671,301 $ 342,344 $ 328,957 $ 1,259,088 $ 756,005 $ 503,083













Selling and General & administrative expenses $ 455,029 $ 441,920 $ 13,109 $ 866,311 $ 861,052 $ 5,259













Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ 216,272 $ (99,576) $ 315,848 $ 392,777 $ (105,047) $ 497,824













Stated interest expense - loan payable (utilized exclusively to support 90% of

funds deployed in MCA, balance 10% is from working capital available to Advantex) $ 237,570 $ 107,889 $ 129,681 $ 463,958 $ 219,823 $ 244,135 Stated interest expense - 9% non-convertible debentures payable, and 12% non-convertible

debentures payable (general working capital, including to support 10% of funds deployed in MCA) $ 237,266 $ 202,142 $ 35,124 $ 474,532 $ 404,285 $ 70,247













(Loss) from operations before non-cash expenses $ (258,564) $ (409,607) $ (151,043) $ (545,713) $ (729,155) $ (183,442)













Non-cash interest expense - 1) accretion charges and restructuring bonus

respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable, 2) amortization of

transaction costs respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable and 12% non-

convertible debentures payable, and 3) interest on lease $ 270,212 $ 217,924 $ 52,288 $ 533,020 $ 429,780 $ 103,240













Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (528,776) $ (627,531) $ (98,755) $ (1,078,733) $ (1,158,935) $ (80,202)

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from interim consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2023.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedarplus.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 155,598

$ 340,427 Accounts receivable

66,631

84,917 Transaction credits 5 5,645,935

5,641,940 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,416

1,416



$ 5,869,580

$ 6,068,700









Total assets

$ 5,869,580

$ 6,068,700









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 6 $ 5,869,038

$ 5,992,287 Loan 16 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,605,951

3,590,699



$ 9,534,989

$ 9,642,986









Non-current liabilities







9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ 9,749,158

$ 8,765,806 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 300,696

278,136 Deferred fair value adjustment on 12% non-convertible debentures payable

73,691

91,993



$ 10,123,545

$ 9,135,935









Total liabilities

$ 19,658,534

$ 18,778,921









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 9 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,901,617

7,901,617 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(46,173,744)

(45,095,010) Total deficiency

$ (13,788,955)

$ (12,710,221)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 5,869,580

$ 6,068,700









Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements













Approved by the Board







Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)





3 months ended December 31

6 months ended December 31

Note 2023

2022

2023

2022



$

$

$

$

















Revenues 15













Marketing activities

$ 282,226

$ 153,896

$ 504,715

$ 370,473 Interest income

581,756

283,655

1,107,445

651,915



$ 863,982

$ 437,551

$ 1,612,160

$ 1,022,388 Direct expenses 14/15 192,681

95,207

353,072

266,383



671,301

342,344

1,259,088

756,005 Operating expenses















Selling and marketing 14/15 151,731

140,389

289,907

275,136 General and administrative 14/15 303,298

301,531

576,404

585,916 Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest

216,272

(99,576)

392,777

(105,047)

















Stated interest expense















Loan payable 6 237,570

107,889

463,958

219,823 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 225,266

202,142

450,532

404,285 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 12,000

-

24,000

- Interest - Lease

-

-

-

180 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring

bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9%

non-convertible debentures payable 7 268,084

217,924

528,763

429,600 Non-cash interest expense - amortization of transaction costs related to 12%

non-convertible debentures 8 2,128

-

4,257

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12%

non-convertible debentures payable 8 9,283

-

18,302

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain

related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (9,283)

-

(18,302)

- Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (528,776)

$ (627,531)

$ (1,078,733)

$ (1,158,935)

















(Loss) per share















Basic and Diluted

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements













Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$















































Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,158,935)

(1,158,935) Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (43,726,792)

$ (11,500,818)























Balance at July 1, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (45,095,010)

$ (12,710,221) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,078,733)

(1,078,733) Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (46,173,744)

$ (13,788,955)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2023

2022



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,078,733)

$ (1,158,935) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable

interest - current and non-current payable 7 450,532

404,285 Accrued and unpaid 12% non-convertible debentures

payable interest - current payable 8 24,000

- Interest - Lease

-

180 Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 458,678

380,968 Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 56,608

38,608 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible

debentures payable 7 13,477

10,024 Amortization of transaction costs - 12% non-convertible

debentures payable 8 4,257

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12%

non-convertible debentures payable 8 18,302

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain

related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (18,302)

-



(71,181)

(324,870)









Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

18,286

(12,576) Transaction credits

(3,995)

1,532,891 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

-

40,172 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities excluding current

portion of accrued and unpaid interest on 9% non-convertible

debentures payable and 12% non-convertible debentures payable

18,192

244,386



32,483

1,804,873 Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$ (38,698)

$ 1,480,003









Financing activities







Payment for lease

-

(12,948) Payment of interest - 12% non-convertible debentures payable

(22,882)

- Proceeds of loan payable 6 6,322,140

2,320,821 (Repayment) of loan payable 6 (6,445,389)

(3,845,998) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ (146,131)

$ (1,538,125)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (184,829)

$ (58,122) Cash at beginning of the period

340,427

93,185 Cash at end of the period

$ 155,598

$ 35,063









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 486,840

219,823









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





