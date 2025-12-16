Advantex Announces Amendment to Debentures

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced it has obtained requisite approval from holders of its 9% Senior Secured Non Convertible Debentures ("Debentures"), in the aggregate principal amount of $7,759,000 and maturing December 31, 2025, to:

Amend the Maturity Date of the Debentures from December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2027; Defer the payment of interest due on December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2027; and Amend the Debentures to add the following term to each Debenture

"2.11 Penalty Payment.

In the event the Corporation fails to repay the full principal amount of this Debenture and pay the unpaid interest accrued thereon on or before December 31, 2027, the Corporation will owe a penalty payment to the Holder of an amount equal to 2.25% of the principal amount of this Debenture (the "Penalty Payment Amount"). No interest shall accrue or be payable on the Penalty Payment Amount."

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedarplus.com

