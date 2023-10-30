Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 Results

Significant improvements in operational metrics reflect acceleration of business re-build versus same period year ago

Revenues from core activity – Merchant Cash Advance program – increased $272,460 (23.3%) to $1,440,458 .

(23.3%) to . Advantex Revenues increased $371,022 (21.3%) to $2,110,719 .

(21.3%) to . Gross Profit, prior to one-time write-back of direct costs, increased $506,688 (50.8%) to $1,504,576 .

(50.8%) to . Reduction in SG&A. Prior to one-off SG&A comprising expenses and federal pandemic subsidies, a decrease of $156,539 (8.5%) to $1,680,872 .

(8.5%) to . Decrease in Loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest, and one-off direct costs & SG&A. Reduction of $663,227 (79.0%) to $176,296 .

(79.0%) to . Decrease in Loss from operations before one-off direct costs & SG&A, and non-cash expenses. Reduction of $420,888 (20.1%) to $1,669,329

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023").

Improvements in financial performance reflected execution of strategies identified and implemented during year ended June 30, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"). The goal was to re-build Advantex business levels, initially to pre-pandemic levels and then to capitalize on a strengthening economy to achieve double digit growth. Advantex raised $1.0 million capital during Fiscal 2023. This enabled funds to be put towards accelerating the re-build of the MCA portfolio. Loyalty marketing program benefited from increase in spending on marketing activities by businesses and rebound in travel post pandemic. The outcome was evident in double digit increase in revenues of 21.3% and gross profit, prior to one-time write-back of direct costs, of 50.8% in Fiscal 2023.

Impressively, save for one off Selling, General & Administrative expense ("SG&A"), SG&A in Fiscal 2023 was reduced because of key initiatives, including closure of the corporate office. As a result, Loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest, and one-off direct costs & SG&A was sharply down (79.0%).

In Fiscal 2023 Advantex carried higher debt to support re-build of its business level and for general corporate purposes. Furthermore, there was increase in the interest rate on loan payable consequent to increase in prime rate. The impact of the foregoing two factors was reflected in higher cash interest cost. Despite increase in cash interest costs there was a commendable decrease in Loss from operations before one-off direct costs & SG&A, and non-cash expenses of 20.1%.

The above improvement in Loss from operations before one-off direct costs & SG&A, and non-cash expenses (20.1%) was masked by increase during Fiscal 2023 in non-cash expenses and one-off SG&A. Increase in non-cash expenses is primarily on account of accretion charges which reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the non-convertible debentures. Impact of one-off direct costs & SG&A on Fiscal 2023 compared to Fiscal 2022 is set out in below tabulation.

Additional financial information is provided in the tabulation in this news release.





Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2022

Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)



$

$

$ % Revenues













Merchant Cash Advance ("MCA") program

1,440,458

1,167,998

272,460 23.3 % Reseller - Aeroplan program - Loyalty marketing

670,261

571,699

98,562 17.2 %



2,110,719

$ 1,739,697

$ 371,022 21.3 %















Gross Profit prior to one-off write-back of direct costs

$ 1,504,576

$ 997,888

$ 506,688 50.8 %















Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A") - Regular

1,680,872

1,837,411

(156,539) -8.5 %















(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest, and one-

off direct costs & SG&A

$ (176,296)

$ (839,523)

$ (663,227) -79.0 %















Interest - Loan payable

611,010

476,961

134,049

Interest - 9% non-convertible debentures payable ("9% 2025 debentures")

872,689

773,733

98,956

Interest - 12% non-convertible debentures payable ("12% debentures")

9,334

-

9,334

















(Loss) from operations before one-off direct costs, SG&A and non-cash

expenses

$ (1,669,329)

$ (2,090,217)

$ (420,888) -20.1 %















One-off write-back of direct costs

(149,450)

-

149,450

One-off SG&A













Expenses

77,400

(35,063)

112,463

Federal pandemic subsidies

(1,888)

(152,034)

(150,146)

(Loss) non-cash expenses

$ (1,595,391)

$ (1,903,120)

$ (307,729) -16.2 %















Non-cash interest expense - 1) accretion charges and restructuring bonus

respecting 9% 2025 debentures, 2) amortization of transaction costs related to

9% 2025 debentures and 12% debentures, and 3) interest on lease

$ 931,762

$ 804,718

$ 127,044 15.8 %















Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (2,527,153)

$ (2,707,838)

$ (180,685) -6.7 %



The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for years ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the future business and operations of Advantex. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The business and operations of Advantex described herein is dependent on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ material include, but are not limited to, changes in Advantex's economic and competitive conditions including but not limited to the industry sectors in which Advantex operates.

The statements in this news release are made of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and Advantex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 340,427

$ 93,185 Accounts receivable 11 a 84,917

83,320 Transaction credits 11 a 5,641,940

3,312,268 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,416

41,589



$ 6,068,700

$ 3,530,362









Total assets

$ 6,068,700

$ 3,530,362









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 5 $ 5,992,287

$ 4,019,685 Lease liability 18 -

12,768 Loan 19 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,590,699

2,825,914



$ 9,642,986

$ 6,918,367









Non-current liabilities







9% non-convertible debentures payable 6 $ 8,765,806

$ 6,953,878 12% non-convertible debentures payable 7 278,136

- Deferred fair value adjustment on 12% non-convertible

debentures payable 7 91,993

-



$ 9,135,935

$ 6,953,878









Total liabilities

$ 18,778,921

$ 13,872,245









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,901,617

7,742,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(45,095,010)

(42,567,857) Total deficiency

$ (12,710,221)

$ (10,341,883)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 6,068,700

$ 3,530,362









Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 13)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

















Approved by the Board







Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose











Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

For the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note

2023

2022





$

$











Revenues 17







Marketing activities



$ 670,261

$ 571,699 Interest income



1,440,458

1,167,998





2,110,719

1,739,697 Direct expenses 16/17

456,693

741,809





1,654,026

997,888 Operating expenses









Selling and marketing 16/17

551,182

636,480 General and administrative 16/17

1,205,202

1,013,834 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and

interest



(102,358)

(652,426)











Stated interest expense









Loan payable 5

611,010

476,961 9% non-convertible debentures payable 6

872,689

773,733 12% non-convertible debentures payable 7

9,334

- Interest - Lease 18

177

5,760 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring

bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9%

non-convertible debentures payable 6

929,641

798,958 Non-cash interest expense - amortization of transaction costs

related to 12% non-convertible debentures 7

1,944

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12%

non-convertible debentures payable 7

6,788

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain

related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 7

(6,788)

- Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)



$ (2,527,153)

$ (2,707,838)











(Loss) per share









Basic and Diluted 15

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements























Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

For the years ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non-

convertible debentures

payable (note 6) -

-

378,082

-

-

378,082 Net (loss) and

comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,707,838)

(2,707,838) Balance - June 30, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883)















































Balance - July 1, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883) Issuance of 9% non-

convertible debentures

payable (note 6) -

-

158,815

-

-

158,815 Net (loss) and

comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,527,153)

(2,527,153) Balance - June 30, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (45,095,010)

$ (12,710,221)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









































Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

For the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the year

$ (2,527,153)

$ (2,707,838) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable

interest - current and non-current payable 6 872,689

773,733 Accrued and unpaid 12% non-convertible debentures

payable interest - current payable 7 9,334

- Interest - Lease 18 177

5,760 Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 6 810,924

710,452 Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures

payable 6 95,216

73,063 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible

debentures payable 6 23,501

15,443 Amortization of transaction costs - 12% non-convertible

debentures payable 7 1,944

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12%

non-convertible debentures payable 7 6,788

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain

related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 7 (6,788)

-



(713,368)

(1,129,387) Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

(1,597)

9,770 Transaction credits

(2,329,672)

(1,585,605) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,173

2,086 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities excluding current portion of accrued and unpaid interest on 9% non-convertible

debentures payable and 12% non-convertible debentures payable

344,576

94,756



(1,946,520)

(1,478,993) Net cash (used) - operating activities

$ (2,659,888)

$ (2,608,380)









Financing activities







Gross proceeds - 9% non-convertibles debentures payable 6 $ 600,000

$ 1,150,000 Transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 6 (20,710)

(85,616) Gross proceeds - 12% non-convertibles debentures payable 7 400,000

- Transaction costs - 12% non-convertible debentures payable 7 (31,815)

- Payment for lease

(12,945)

(77,671) Proceeds of loan payable 5 10,235,989

8,868,861 (Repayment) of loan payable (8,263,388)

(7,236,615) Net cash generated - financing activities

$ 2,907,131

$ 2,618,959









Increase in cash during the year

$ 247,242

$ 10,579 Cash at beginning of the year

93,185

82,606 Cash at end of the year

$ 340,427

$ 93,185









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 611,010

$ 476,961









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]