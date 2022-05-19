Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
May 19, 2022, 17:17 ET
TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:
|
Three months ended March 31
|
Nine months ended March 31
|
March 2022
|
March 2021
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
March 2022
|
March 2021
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
$ 452,103
|
$ 240,651
|
$ 211,452
|
$ 1,192,596
|
$ 939,349
|
$ 253,247
|
Direct expenses
|
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program
|
$ 83,286
|
$ 55,284
|
$ 28,002
|
$ 296,402
|
$ 239,134
|
$ 57,268
|
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense
|
$ 652
|
$ 1,978
|
$ (1,326)
|
$ 6,575
|
$ 74,720
|
$ (68,145)
|
Gross profit
|
$ 368,165
|
$ 183,389
|
$ 184,776
|
$ 889,619
|
$ 625,495
|
$ 264,124
|
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
|
$ 419,553
|
$ 498,872
|
$ (79,319)
|
$ 1,330,324
|
$ 1,391,583
|
$ (61,259)
|
Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies
|
$ (29,632)
|
$ (132,585)
|
$ (102,953)
|
$ (139,753)
|
$ (385,086)
|
$ (245,333)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
$ (21,756)
|
$ (182,898)
|
$ (161,142)
|
$ (300,952)
|
$ (381,002)
|
$ (80,050)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
$ 338,629
|
$ 205,250
|
$ 133,379
|
$ 906,277
|
$ 677,215
|
$ 229,062
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
|
$ (360,385)
|
$ (388,148)
|
$ (27,763)
|
$ (1,207,229)
|
$ (1,058,217)
|
$ 149,012
|
Interest - Lease
|
$ 1,201
|
$ 3,090
|
$ (1,889)
|
$ 5,065
|
$ 10,582
|
$ (5,517)
|
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and
|
$ 199,920
|
$ 132,141
|
$ 67,779
|
$ 588,405
|
$ 449,793
|
$ 138,612
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$ -
|
$ 11,372
|
$ (11,372)
|
$ -
|
$ 34,118
|
$ (34,118)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$ (561,507)
|
$ (534,751)
|
$ 26,756
|
$ (1,800,699)
|
$ (1,552,710)
|
$ 247,989
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$ 93,593
|
$ 82,606
|
Accounts receivable
|
49,955
|
93,090
|
Transaction credits
|
5
|
4,492,442
|
1,726,663
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
41,590
|
43,675
|
$ 4,677,580
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,677,580
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
6
|
$ 4,833,893
|
$ 2,387,439
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
31,489
|
71,910
|
Loan
|
16
|
60,000
|
60,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,645,760
|
2,731,158
|
9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
6,472,274
|
-
|
$ 14,043,416
|
$ 5,250,507
|
Non-current liabilities
|
9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
$ -
|
$ 4,694,885
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
-
|
12,769
|
$ -
|
$ 4,707,654
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 14,043,416
|
$ 9,958,161
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$ 24,530,555
|
$ 24,530,555
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,811,710
|
7,364,720
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,383)
|
(47,383)
|
Deficit
|
(41,660,718)
|
(39,860,019)
|
Total deficiency
|
$ (9,365,836)
|
$ (8,012,127)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$ 4,677,580
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Approved by the Board
|
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
14
|
Marketing activities
|
$ 114,953
|
$ 90,013
|
$ 404,020
|
$ 397,093
|
Interest income
|
337,150
|
150,638
|
788,576
|
542,256
|
$ 452,103
|
$ 240,651
|
$ 1,192,596
|
$ 939,349
|
Direct expenses
|
13/14
|
83,938
|
57,262
|
302,977
|
313,854
|
368,165
|
183,389
|
889,619
|
625,495
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
13/14
|
182,396
|
166,728
|
483,470
|
423,688
|
General and administrative
|
13/14
|
207,525
|
199,559
|
707,101
|
582,809
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization
|
(21,756)
|
(182,898)
|
(300,952)
|
(381,002)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non
|
6/7
|
338,629
|
205,250
|
906,277
|
677,215
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
1,201
|
3,090
|
5,065
|
10,582
|
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
|
7
|
199,920
|
132,141
|
588,405
|
449,793
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
-
|
11,372
|
-
|
34,118
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$ (561,507)
|
$ (534,751)
|
$ (1,800,699)
|
$ (1,552,710)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
12
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.00)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 4,117,170
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (37,768,052)
|
$ (9,167,710)
|
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
-
|
-
|
3,033,105
|
-
|
-
|
3,033,105
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,552,710)
|
(1,552,710)
|
Balance - March 31, 2021
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,150,275
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (39,320,762)
|
$ (7,687,315)
|
Balance - July 1, 2021
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,364,720
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (39,860,019)
|
$ (8,012,127)
|
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)
|
-
|
-
|
446,990
|
-
|
-
|
446,990
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,800,699)
|
(1,800,699)
|
Balance - March 31, 2022
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,811,710
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (41,660,718)
|
$ (9,365,836)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
$
|
$
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the period
|
$ (1,800,699)
|
$ (1,552,710)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
|
7
|
571,590
|
394,243
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
5,065
|
10,582
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
-
|
34,118
|
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
524,215
|
248,797
|
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
53,759
|
187,689
|
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
10,431
|
13,307
|
(635,639)
|
(663,974)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
43,135
|
40,347
|
Transaction credits
|
(2,765,779)
|
1,831,135
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
2,085
|
12,410
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(85,398)
|
218,063
|
(2,805,957)
|
2,101,955
|
Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities
|
$ (3,441,596)
|
$ 1,437,981
|
Financing activities
|
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
$ 1,150,000
|
$ 250,000
|
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
(85,616)
|
(62,925)
|
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
|
-
|
20,000
|
Payment for lease
|
(58,255)
|
(58,253)
|
Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable
|
6
|
2,446,454
|
(1,649,224)
|
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
|
$ 3,452,583
|
$ (1,500,402)
|
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period
|
$ 10,987
|
$ (62,421)
|
Cash at beginning of the period
|
82,606
|
166,601
|
Cash at end of the period
|
$ 93,593
|
$ 104,180
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$ 334,687
|
$ 282,972
|
Cash
|
$ 93,593
|
$ 104,180
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]
Share this article