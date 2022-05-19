Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:



Three months ended March 31 Nine months ended March 31

March 2022 March 2021 Inc./(Dec) March 2022 March 2021 Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $ $ $ $













Revenues $ 452,103 $ 240,651 $ 211,452 $ 1,192,596 $ 939,349 $ 253,247 Direct expenses











Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program $ 83,286 $ 55,284 $ 28,002 $ 296,402 $ 239,134 $ 57,268 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense $ 652 $ 1,978 $ (1,326) $ 6,575 $ 74,720 $ (68,145) Gross profit $ 368,165 $ 183,389 $ 184,776 $ 889,619 $ 625,495 $ 264,124 Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 419,553 $ 498,872 $ (79,319) $ 1,330,324 $ 1,391,583 $ (61,259) Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies $ (29,632) $ (132,585) $ (102,953) $ (139,753) $ (385,086) $ (245,333) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (21,756) $ (182,898) $ (161,142) $ (300,952) $ (381,002) $ (80,050) Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 338,629 $ 205,250 $ 133,379 $ 906,277 $ 677,215 $ 229,062 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (360,385) $ (388,148) $ (27,763) $ (1,207,229) $ (1,058,217) $ 149,012 Interest - Lease $ 1,201 $ 3,090 $ (1,889) $ 5,065 $ 10,582 $ (5,517) Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and

amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 199,920 $ 132,141 $ 67,779 $ 588,405 $ 449,793 $ 138,612 Depreciation of right of use asset $ - $ 11,372 $ (11,372) $ - $ 34,118 $ (34,118) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (561,507) $ (534,751) $ 26,756 $ (1,800,699) $ (1,552,710) $ 247,989



Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note







March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021











$

$ Assets















Current assets















Cash









$ 93,593

$ 82,606 Accounts receivable









49,955

93,090 Transaction credits 5







4,492,442

1,726,663 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets









41,590

43,675











$ 4,677,580

$ 1,946,034

















Total assets









$ 4,677,580

$ 1,946,034

















Liabilities















Current liabilities















Loan payable 6







$ 4,833,893

$ 2,387,439 Lease liability 15







31,489

71,910 Loan 16







60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









2,645,760

2,731,158 9% non convertible debentures payable 7







6,472,274

-











$ 14,043,416

$ 5,250,507

















Non-current liabilities















9% non convertible debentures payable 7







$ -

$ 4,694,885 Lease liability 15







-

12,769











$ -

$ 4,707,654

















Total liabilities









$ 14,043,416

$ 9,958,161

















Shareholders' deficiency















Share capital 8







$ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus









7,811,710

7,364,720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit









(41,660,718)

(39,860,019) Total deficiency









$ (9,365,836)

$ (8,012,127)

















Total liabilities and deficiency









$ 4,677,580

$ 1,946,034

Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note







2022

2021

2022

2021











$

$

$

$

























Revenues 14





















Marketing activities









$ 114,953

$ 90,013

$ 404,020

$ 397,093 Interest income









337,150

150,638

788,576

542,256











$ 452,103

$ 240,651

$ 1,192,596

$ 939,349 Direct expenses 13/14







83,938

57,262

302,977

313,854











368,165

183,389

889,619

625,495 Operating expenses























Selling and marketing 13/14







182,396

166,728

483,470

423,688 General and administrative 13/14







207,525

199,559

707,101

582,809 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization

and interest









(21,756)

(182,898)

(300,952)

(381,002)

























Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non

convertible debentures payable 6/7







338,629

205,250

906,277

677,215 Interest - Lease 15







1,201

3,090

5,065

10,582 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,

restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 7







199,920

132,141

588,405

449,793 Depreciation of right of use asset 15







-

11,372

-

34,118 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)









$ (561,507)

$ (534,751)

$ (1,800,699)

$ (1,552,710)

























(Loss) per share























Basic and Diluted 12







$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (37,768,052)

$ (9,167,710) Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable -

-

3,033,105

-

-

3,033,105 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,552,710)

(1,552,710) Balance - March 31, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,150,275

$ (47,383)

$ (39,320,762)

$ (7,687,315)















































Balance - July 1, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) -

-

446,990

-

-

446,990 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,800,699)

(1,800,699) Balance - March 31, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,811,710

$ (47,383)

$ (41,660,718)

$ (9,365,836)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note

2022

2021





$

$ Operational activities









Net (loss) for the period



$ (1,800,699)

$ (1,552,710) Adjustments for:









Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 7

571,590

394,243 Interest - Lease 15

5,065

10,582 Depreciation of right of use asset 15

-

34,118 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

524,215

248,797 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

53,759

187,689 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

10,431

13,307





(635,639)

(663,974) Changes in items of working capital









Accounts receivable



43,135

40,347 Transaction credits



(2,765,779)

1,831,135 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets



2,085

12,410 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(85,398)

218,063





(2,805,957)

2,101,955 Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities



$ (3,441,596)

$ 1,437,981











Financing activities









Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

$ 1,150,000

$ 250,000 Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

(85,616)

(62,925) Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account



-

20,000 Payment for lease



(58,255)

(58,253) Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable 6

2,446,454

(1,649,224) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities



$ 3,452,583

$ (1,500,402)











Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period



$ 10,987

$ (62,421) Cash at beginning of the period



82,606

166,601 Cash at end of the period



$ 93,593

$ 104,180











Additional information









Interest paid



$ 334,687

$ 282,972











Cash



$ 93,593

$ 104,180











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





