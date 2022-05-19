Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

May 19, 2022, 17:17 ET

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:

Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31

March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)

March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$







Revenues

$        452,103

$        240,651

$        211,452

$    1,192,596

$        939,349

$        253,247

Direct expenses





Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program

$          83,286

$          55,284

$          28,002

$        296,402

$        239,134

$         57,268

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense

$               652

$            1,978

$           (1,326)

$            6,575

$          74,720

$        (68,145)

Gross profit

$        368,165

$        183,389

$        184,776

$        889,619

$        625,495

$       264,124

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$        419,553

$        498,872

$         (79,319)

$     1,330,324

$     1,391,583

$        (61,259)

Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies

$         (29,632)

$       (132,585)

$       (102,953)

$       (139,753)

$       (385,086)

$      (245,333)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$         (21,756)

$       (182,898)

$       (161,142)

$       (300,952)

$       (381,002)

$        (80,050)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        338,629

$        205,250

$        133,379

$        906,277

$        677,215

$       229,062

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$       (360,385)

$       (388,148)

$         (27,763)

$    (1,207,229)

$    (1,058,217)

$       149,012

Interest - Lease

$            1,201

$            3,090

$           (1,889)

$            5,065

$          10,582

$          (5,517)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  restructuring bonus and
amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        199,920

$        132,141

$          67,779

$        588,405

$        449,793

$       138,612

Depreciation of right of use asset

$                    -

$          11,372

$         (11,372)

$                    -

$          34,118

$        (34,118)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$       (561,507)

$      (534,751)

$          26,756

$   (1,800,699)

$   (1,552,710)

$       247,989

Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note



March 31,
2022

June 30,
2021






$

$

Assets







Current assets







Cash 




$                  93,593

$                   82,606

Accounts receivable




49,955

93,090

Transaction credits 

5



4,492,442

1,726,663

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets




41,590

43,675






$             4,677,580

$             1,946,034









Total assets




$             4,677,580

$             1,946,034









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 

6



$             4,833,893

$             2,387,439

Lease liability

15



31,489

71,910

Loan

16



60,000

60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities




2,645,760

2,731,158

9% non convertible debentures payable

7



6,472,274

-






$           14,043,416

$             5,250,507









Non-current liabilities







9% non convertible debentures payable

7



$                            -

$             4,694,885

Lease liability

15



-

12,769






$                            -

$             4,707,654









Total liabilities




$           14,043,416

$             9,958,161









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 

8



$           24,530,555

$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus




7,811,710

7,364,720

Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit




(41,660,718)

(39,860,019)

Total deficiency




$            (9,365,836)

$            (8,012,127)









Total liabilities and deficiency




$             4,677,580

$             1,946,034

Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements




Approved by the Board


Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                             Marc Lavine

                              Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note



2022

2021

2022

2021






$

$

$

$













Revenues

14










Marketing activities




$                 114,953

$                   90,013

$                 404,020

$                 397,093

Interest income 




337,150

150,638

788,576

542,256






$                 452,103

$                 240,651

$             1,192,596

$                 939,349

Direct expenses

13/14



83,938

57,262

302,977

313,854






368,165

183,389

889,619

625,495

Operating expenses











Selling and marketing

13/14



182,396

166,728

483,470

423,688

General and administrative

13/14



207,525

199,559

707,101

582,809

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization
and interest




(21,756)

(182,898)

(300,952)

(381,002)













Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non
convertible debentures payable

6/7



338,629

205,250

906,277

677,215

Interest - Lease

15



1,201

3,090

5,065

10,582

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

7



199,920

132,141

588,405

449,793

Depreciation of right of use asset

15



-

11,372

-

34,118

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)




$               (561,507)

$               (534,751)

$            (1,800,699)

$            (1,552,710)













(Loss) per share











Basic and Diluted

12



$ (0.00)

$                      (0.00)

$                      (0.00)

$                      (0.00)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$












Balance - July 1, 2020

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       4,117,170

$           (47,383)

$   (37,768,052)

$     (9,167,710)

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-

-

3,033,105

-

-

3,033,105

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,552,710)

(1,552,710)

Balance - March 31, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,150,275

$           (47,383)

$   (39,320,762)

$     (7,687,315)
























Balance - July 1, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,364,720

$           (47,383)

$   (39,860,019)

$     (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)

-

-

446,990

-

-

446,990

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,800,699)

(1,800,699)

Balance - March 31, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,811,710

$           (47,383)

$   (41,660,718)

$     (9,365,836)












The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021



$

$

Operational activities




Net (loss) for the period

$            (1,800,699)

$            (1,552,710)

Adjustments for:




Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

7

571,590

394,243

Interest - Lease

15

5,065

10,582

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

-

34,118

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

524,215

248,797

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

53,759

187,689

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

10,431

13,307



(635,639)

(663,974)

Changes in items of working capital




Accounts receivable

43,135

40,347

Transaction credits 

(2,765,779)

1,831,135

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

2,085

12,410

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(85,398)

218,063



(2,805,957)

2,101,955

Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities

$            (3,441,596)

$             1,437,981






Financing activities




Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

$             1,150,000

$                 250,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

7

(85,616)

(62,925)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 

-

20,000

Payment for lease

(58,255)

(58,253)

Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable

6

2,446,454

(1,649,224)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$             3,452,583

$            (1,500,402)






Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$                   10,987

$                 (62,421)

Cash at beginning of the period

82,606

166,601

Cash at end of the period

$                   93,593

$                 104,180






Additional information




Interest paid 

$                 334,687

$                 282,972






Cash 

$                   93,593

$                 104,180






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Advantex Marketing International Inc.