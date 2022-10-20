Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:



Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021















Revenues $ 1,739,697

$ 1,229,880 Direct expenses





Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with

Advantex's merchant based loyalty program $ 416,483

$ 293,167 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts,

credit/collection expense $ 325,326

$ 75,483 Gross profit $ 997,888

$ 861,230 Selling and General & administrative expenses $ 1,802,346

$ 1,833,766 Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies $ (152,032)

$ (548,022) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (652,426)

$ (424,514) Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible

debentures payable $ 1,250,694

$ 910,874 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non

cash interest and non cash items $ (1,903,120)

$ (1,335,388) Interest - Lease $ 5,760

$ 13,219 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus

and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible

debentures payable $ 798,958

$ 644,798 Depreciation of right of use asset $ -

$ 45,490 Impairment of right of use asset $ -

$ 53,072 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (2,707,838)

$ (2,091,967)

Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 93,185

$ 82,606 Accounts receivable 10 a 83,320

93,090 Transaction credits 10 a 3,312,268

1,726,663 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

41,589

43,675



$ 3,530,362

$ 1,946,034









Total assets

$ 3,530,362

$ 1,946,034









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 5 $ 4,019,685

$ 2,387,439 Lease liability 17 12,768

71,910 Loan 18 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,825,914

2,731,158



$ 6,918,367

$ 5,250,507









Non-current liabilities







9% non convertible debentures payable 6 $ 6,953,878

$ 4,694,885 Lease liability 17 -

12,769



$ 6,953,878

$ 4,707,654









Total liabilities

$ 13,872,245

$ 9,958,161









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 7 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,742,802

7,364,720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(42,567,857)

(39,860,019) Total deficiency

$ (10,341,883)

$ (8,012,127)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 3,530,362

$ 1,946,034









Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements













Approved by the Board







Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose











Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2022

2021



$

$









Revenues 16





Marketing activities

$ 571,699

$ 484,099 Interest income

1,167,998

745,781



1,739,697

1,229,880 Direct expenses 15/16 741,809

368,650



997,888

861,230 Operating expenses







Selling and marketing 15/16 569,827

496,853 General and administrative 15/16 1,080,487

788,891 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(652,426)

(424,514)









Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 5/6 1,250,694

910,874 Interest - Lease 17 5,760

13,219 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization

of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible debentures payable 6 798,958

644,798 Depreciation of right of use asset 17 -

45,490 Impairment of right of use asset 17 -

53,072 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (2,707,838)

$ (2,091,967)









(Loss) per share







Basic and Diluted 14 $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (37,768,052)

$ (9,167,710) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6) -

-

3,247,550

-

-

3,247,550 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,091,967)

(2,091,967) Balance - June 30, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127)















































Balance - July 1, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6) -

-

378,082

-

-

378,082 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,707,838)

(2,707,838) Balance - June 30, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the year

$ (2,707,838)

$ (2,091,967) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 6 773,733

554,888 Interest - Lease 17 5,760

13,219 Depreciation of right of use asset 17 -

45,490 Impairment of right of use asset 17 -

53,072 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 710,452

453,036 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 73,063

178,455 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 15,443

13,307



(1,129,387)

(780,500) Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

9,770

25,811 Transaction credits

(1,585,605)

2,197,254 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

2,086

15,106 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

94,756

366,399



(1,478,993)

2,604,570 Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities

$ (2,608,380)

$ 1,824,070









Financing activities







Gross proceeds - 9% non convertibles debentures payable 6 $ 1,150,000

$ 250,000 Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 (85,616)

(118,827) Loan - Canada Emergency Bank Account

-

20,000 Payment for lease

(77,671)

(77,671) Proceeds of loan payable 5 8,868,861

2,389,750 (Repayment) of loan payable (7,236,615)

(4,371,317) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ 2,618,959

$ (1,908,065)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year

$ 10,579

$ (83,995) Cash at beginning of the year

82,606

166,601 Cash at end of the year

$ 93,185

$ 82,606









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 476,961

$ 355,986









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]