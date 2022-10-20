Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Results

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Oct 20, 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021








Revenues

$

1,739,697

$

1,229,880

Direct expenses


Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with
Advantex's merchant based loyalty program

$

416,483

$

293,167

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts,
credit/collection expense

$

325,326

$

75,483

Gross profit

$

997,888

$

861,230

Selling and General & administrative expenses

$

1,802,346

$

1,833,766

Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies

$

(152,032)

$

(548,022)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(652,426)

$

(424,514)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible
debentures payable

$

1,250,694

$

910,874

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non
cash interest and non cash items

$

(1,903,120)

$

(1,335,388)

Interest - Lease

$

5,760

$

13,219

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus
and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible
debentures payable

$

798,958

$

644,798

Depreciation of right of use asset

$

-

$

45,490

Impairment of right of use asset

$

-

$

53,072

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(2,707,838)

$

(2,091,967)

Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021


$

$

Assets



Current assets



Cash 

$                   93,185

$                   82,606

Accounts receivable

10 a

83,320

93,090

Transaction credits 

10 a

3,312,268

1,726,663

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

41,589

43,675


$             3,530,362

$             1,946,034





Total assets

$             3,530,362

$             1,946,034





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Loan payable 

5

$             4,019,685

$             2,387,439

Lease liability

17

12,768

71,910

Loan

18

60,000

60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,825,914

2,731,158


$             6,918,367

$             5,250,507





Non-current liabilities



9% non convertible debentures payable

6

$             6,953,878

$             4,694,885

Lease liability

17

-

12,769


$             6,953,878

$             4,707,654





Total liabilities

$           13,872,245

$             9,958,161





Shareholders' deficiency



Share capital 

7

$           24,530,555

$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,742,802

7,364,720

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(42,567,857)

(39,860,019)

Total deficiency

$         (10,341,883)

$           (8,012,127)





Total liabilities and deficiency

$             3,530,362

$             1,946,034





Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






Approved by the Board



Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                              Marc Lavine

                              Kelly Ambrose





Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021


$

$





Revenues

16


Marketing activities

$                571,699

$                484,099

Interest income 

1,167,998

745,781


1,739,697

1,229,880

Direct expenses

15/16

741,809

368,650


997,888

861,230

Operating expenses



Selling and marketing

15/16

569,827

496,853

General and administrative

15/16

1,080,487

788,891

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(652,426)

(424,514)





Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

5/6

1,250,694

910,874

Interest - Lease

17

5,760

13,219

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization
of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible debentures payable

6

798,958

644,798

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

-

45,490

Impairment of right of use asset

17

-

53,072

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$           (2,707,838)

$           (2,091,967)





(Loss) per share



Basic and Diluted

14

$                    (0.01)

$                    (0.07)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$












Balance - July 1, 2020

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       4,117,170

$          (47,383)

$   (37,768,052)

$     (9,167,710)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-

-

3,247,550

-

-

3,247,550

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,091,967)

(2,091,967)

Balance - June 30, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,364,720

$          (47,383)

$   (39,860,019)

$     (8,012,127)
























Balance - July 1, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,364,720

$          (47,383)

$   (39,860,019)

$     (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-

-

378,082

-

-

378,082

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,707,838)

(2,707,838)

Balance - June 30, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,742,802

$          (47,383)

$   (42,567,857)

$   (10,341,883)












The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021


$

$

Operational activities



Net (loss) for the year

$            (2,707,838)

$            (2,091,967)

Adjustments for:



Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

6

773,733

554,888

Interest - Lease

17

5,760

13,219

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

-

45,490

Impairment of right of use asset

17

-

53,072

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

710,452

453,036

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

73,063

178,455

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

15,443

13,307


(1,129,387)

(780,500)

Changes in items of working capital



Accounts receivable

9,770

25,811

Transaction credits 

(1,585,605)

2,197,254

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

2,086

15,106

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

94,756

366,399


(1,478,993)

2,604,570

Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities

$           (2,608,380)

$             1,824,070





Financing activities



Gross proceeds - 9% non convertibles debentures payable

6

$             1,150,000

$                250,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

6

(85,616)

(118,827)

Loan - Canada Emergency Bank Account

-

20,000

Payment for lease

(77,671)

(77,671)

Proceeds of loan payable

5

8,868,861

2,389,750

(Repayment) of loan payable

(7,236,615)

(4,371,317)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$              2,618,959

$            (1,908,065)





Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year

$                   10,579

$                 (83,995)

Cash at beginning of the year

82,606

166,601

Cash at end of the year

$                   93,185

$                   82,606





Additional information



Interest paid 

$                 476,961

$                 355,986





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

