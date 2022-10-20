Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Results
Oct 20, 2022, 23:17 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:
|
Fiscal 2022
|
Fiscal 2021
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,739,697
|
$
|
1,229,880
|
Direct expenses
|
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with
|
$
|
416,483
|
$
|
293,167
|
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts,
|
$
|
325,326
|
$
|
75,483
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
997,888
|
$
|
861,230
|
Selling and General & administrative expenses
|
$
|
1,802,346
|
$
|
1,833,766
|
Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies
|
$
|
(152,032)
|
$
|
(548,022)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
$
|
(652,426)
|
$
|
(424,514)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible
|
$
|
1,250,694
|
$
|
910,874
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non
|
$
|
(1,903,120)
|
$
|
(1,335,388)
|
Interest - Lease
|
$
|
5,760
|
$
|
13,219
|
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus
|
$
|
798,958
|
$
|
644,798
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
45,490
|
Impairment of right of use asset
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
53,072
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(2,707,838)
|
$
|
(2,091,967)
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$ 93,185
|
$ 82,606
|
Accounts receivable
|
10 a
|
83,320
|
93,090
|
Transaction credits
|
10 a
|
3,312,268
|
1,726,663
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
41,589
|
43,675
|
$ 3,530,362
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,530,362
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
5
|
$ 4,019,685
|
$ 2,387,439
|
Lease liability
|
17
|
12,768
|
71,910
|
Loan
|
18
|
60,000
|
60,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,825,914
|
2,731,158
|
$ 6,918,367
|
$ 5,250,507
|
Non-current liabilities
|
9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6
|
$ 6,953,878
|
$ 4,694,885
|
Lease liability
|
17
|
-
|
12,769
|
$ 6,953,878
|
$ 4,707,654
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 13,872,245
|
$ 9,958,161
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
7
|
$ 24,530,555
|
$ 24,530,555
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,742,802
|
7,364,720
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,383)
|
(47,383)
|
Deficit
|
(42,567,857)
|
(39,860,019)
|
Total deficiency
|
$ (10,341,883)
|
$ (8,012,127)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$ 3,530,362
|
$ 1,946,034
|
Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Approved by the Board
|
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
16
|
Marketing activities
|
$ 571,699
|
$ 484,099
|
Interest income
|
1,167,998
|
745,781
|
1,739,697
|
1,229,880
|
Direct expenses
|
15/16
|
741,809
|
368,650
|
997,888
|
861,230
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
15/16
|
569,827
|
496,853
|
General and administrative
|
15/16
|
1,080,487
|
788,891
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
(652,426)
|
(424,514)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
5/6
|
1,250,694
|
910,874
|
Interest - Lease
|
17
|
5,760
|
13,219
|
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization
|
6
|
798,958
|
644,798
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
17
|
-
|
45,490
|
Impairment of right of use asset
|
17
|
-
|
53,072
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$ (2,707,838)
|
$ (2,091,967)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
14
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.07)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 4,117,170
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (37,768,052)
|
$ (9,167,710)
|
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
3,247,550
|
-
|
-
|
3,247,550
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,091,967)
|
(2,091,967)
|
Balance - June 30, 2021
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,364,720
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (39,860,019)
|
$ (8,012,127)
|
Balance - July 1, 2021
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,364,720
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (39,860,019)
|
$ (8,012,127)
|
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
378,082
|
-
|
-
|
378,082
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,707,838)
|
(2,707,838)
|
Balance - June 30, 2022
|
$ 3,815
|
$ 24,526,740
|
$ 7,742,802
|
$ (47,383)
|
$ (42,567,857)
|
$ (10,341,883)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
$
|
$
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the year
|
$ (2,707,838)
|
$ (2,091,967)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
|
6
|
773,733
|
554,888
|
Interest - Lease
|
17
|
5,760
|
13,219
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
17
|
-
|
45,490
|
Impairment of right of use asset
|
17
|
-
|
53,072
|
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6
|
710,452
|
453,036
|
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6
|
73,063
|
178,455
|
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6
|
15,443
|
13,307
|
(1,129,387)
|
(780,500)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
9,770
|
25,811
|
Transaction credits
|
(1,585,605)
|
2,197,254
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
2,086
|
15,106
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
94,756
|
366,399
|
(1,478,993)
|
2,604,570
|
Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities
|
$ (2,608,380)
|
$ 1,824,070
|
Financing activities
|
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertibles debentures payable
|
6
|
$ 1,150,000
|
$ 250,000
|
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6
|
(85,616)
|
(118,827)
|
Loan - Canada Emergency Bank Account
|
-
|
20,000
|
Payment for lease
|
(77,671)
|
(77,671)
|
Proceeds of loan payable
|
5
|
8,868,861
|
2,389,750
|
(Repayment) of loan payable
|
(7,236,615)
|
(4,371,317)
|
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
|
$ 2,618,959
|
$ (1,908,065)
|
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year
|
$ 10,579
|
$ (83,995)
|
Cash at beginning of the year
|
82,606
|
166,601
|
Cash at end of the year
|
$ 93,185
|
$ 82,606
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$ 476,961
|
$ 355,986
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]
