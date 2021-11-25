Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to three months ended September 30, 2020:



September 2021

September 2020

Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)

$



$



$ % Revenues $ 373,297

$ 311,772

$ 61,525 19.7% Direct expenses















Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty

program $ 138,171

$ 61,717

$ 76,454

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts $ 1,466

$ 28,727

$ (27,261)

Gross profit $ 233,660

$ 221,328

$ 12,332 5.6% Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 349,506

$ 309,862

$ 39,644

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (115,846)

$ (88,534)

$ 27,312 30.8% Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 244,207

$ 246,841

$ (2,634)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (360,053)

$ (335,375)

$ 24,678 7.4% Interest - Lease $ 2,172

$ 3,960

$ (1,788)

Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 194,183

$ 158,113

$ 36,070

Depreciation of right of use asset $ -

$ 11,373

$ (11,373)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (556,408)

$ (508,821)

$ 47,587 9.4%











Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 635,402

$ 82,606 Accounts receivable

101,476

93,090 Transaction credits 5 2,880,956

1,726,663 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

45,673

43,675



$ 3,663,507

$ 1,946,034









Total assets

$ 3,663,507

$ 1,946,034









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 6 $ 3,399,073

$ 2,387,439 Lease liability 15 67,432

71,910 Loan 16 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,720,464

2,731,158



$ 6,246,969

$ 5,250,507









Non-current liabilities







9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ 5,582,348

$ 4,694,885 Lease liability 15 -

12,769



$ 5,582,348

$ 4,707,654









Total liabilities

$ 11,829,317

$ 9,958,161









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,767,445

7,364,720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(40,416,427)

(39,860,019) Total deficiency

$ (8,165,810)

$ (8,012,127)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 3,663,507

$ 1,946,034

Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2021

2020



$

$









Revenues 14





Marketing activities

$ 197,468

$ 112,958 Interest income

175,829

198,814



$ 373,297

$ 311,772 Direct expenses 13/14 139,637

90,444



233,660

221,328 Operating expenses







Selling and marketing 13/14 147,898

147,165 General and administrative 13/14 201,608

162,697 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(115,846)

(88,534)









Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 6/7 244,207

246,841 Interest - Lease 15 2,172

3,960 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 194,183

158,113 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 -

11,373 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (556,408)

$ (508,821)









(Loss) per share







Basic and Diluted 12 $ -

$ -









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A preference shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehen - sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (37,768,052)

$ (9,167,710) Net (loss ) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(508,821)

(508,821) Balance - September 30, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (38,276,873)

$ (9,676,531)

















































Balance - July 1, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) -

-

402,725

-

-

402,725 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(556,408)

(556,408) Balance - September 30, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,767,445

$ (47,383)

$ (40,416,427)

$ (8,165,810)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2021

2020



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the period

$ (556,408)

$ (508,821) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 7 173,506

130,286 Interest - Lease 15 2,172

3,960 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 -

11,373 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 173,944

86,488 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 18,749

66,928 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 1,490

4,697



(186,547)

(205,089) Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

(8,386)

5,329 Transaction credits

(1,154,293)

733,875 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

(1,998)

6,094 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(10,694)

76,777



(1,175,371)

822,075 Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities

$ (1,361,918)

$ 616,986











Financing activities







Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ 1,000,000

$ - Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 (77,501)

- Payment for lease

(19,419)

(19,418) Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable 6 1,011,634

(707,370) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ 1,914,714

$ (726,788)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ 552,796

$ (109,802) Cash at beginning of the period

82,606

166,601 Cash at end of the period

$ 635,402

$ 56,799









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 70,701

$ 116,555









Cash

$ 635,402

$ 56,799









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





