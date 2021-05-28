Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
May 28, 2021, 16:58 ET
TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to three and nine months ended March 31, 2020:
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
$
|
240,651
|
$
|
741,963
|
$
|
939,349
|
$
|
2,431,942
|
$
|
(501,312)
|
$
|
(1,492,593)
|
Direct expenses
|
$
|
57,262
|
$
|
692,893
|
$
|
313,854
|
$
|
1,100,914
|
$
|
(635,631)
|
$
|
(787,060)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
183,389
|
$
|
49,070
|
$
|
625,495
|
$
|
1,331,028
|
$
|
134,319
|
$
|
(705,533)
|
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
|
$
|
366,287
|
$
|
606,461
|
$
|
1,006,497
|
$
|
1,850,484
|
$
|
(240,174)
|
$
|
(843,987)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
$
|
(182,898)
|
$
|
(557,391)
|
$
|
(381,002)
|
$
|
(519,456)
|
$
|
(374,493)
|
$
|
(138,454)
|
Stated interest expense - Loan payable, and 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
$
|
205,250
|
$
|
301,059
|
$
|
677,215
|
$
|
1,059,413
|
$
|
(95,809)
|
$
|
(382,198)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
|
$
|
(388,148)
|
$
|
(858,450)
|
$
|
(1,058,217)
|
$
|
(1,578,869)
|
$
|
(470,302)
|
$
|
(520,652)
|
Interest expense - Accretion charges, Restructuring bonus and Amortization of transaction costs related to 9% Non-convertible debentures payable
|
$
|
132,141
|
$
|
154,595
|
$
|
449,793
|
$
|
442,753
|
$
|
(22,454)
|
$
|
7,040
|
Interest - Lease
|
$
|
3,090
|
$
|
4,976
|
$
|
10,582
|
$
|
14,929
|
$
|
(1,886)
|
$
|
(4,347)
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$
|
11,372
|
$
|
16,333
|
$
|
34,118
|
$
|
49,001
|
$
|
(4,961)
|
$
|
(14,883)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
629
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
15,210
|
$
|
(629)
|
$
|
(15,210)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(534,751)
|
$
|
(1,034,983)
|
$
|
(1,552,710)
|
$
|
(2,100,762)
|
$
|
(500,232)
|
$
|
(548,052)
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.
For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
At March 31,
|
At June
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
104,180
|
$
|
166,601
|
Accounts receivable
|
78,554
|
118,901
|
Transaction credits
|
5
|
2,092,782
|
3,923,917
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
46,371
|
58,781
|
$
|
2,321,887
|
$
|
4,268,200
|
Non-current assets
|
Right of use asset
|
15
|
$
|
64,444
|
$
|
98,562
|
$
|
64,444
|
$
|
98,562
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,386,331
|
$
|
4,366,762
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
6
|
$
|
2,719,782
|
$
|
4,369,006
|
Lease liability
|
69,967
|
64,452
|
Loan
|
16
|
60,000
|
40,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,582,822
|
2,364,759
|
9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
-
|
6,611,576
|
$
|
5,432,571
|
$
|
13,449,793
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
$
|
4,609,582
|
$
|
-
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
31,493
|
84,679
|
$
|
4,641,075
|
$
|
84,679
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,150,275
|
4,117,170
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,383)
|
(47,383)
|
Deficit
|
(39,320,762)
|
(37,768,052)
|
Total deficiency
|
$
|
(7,687,315)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$
|
2,386,331
|
$
|
4,366,762
Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
|
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
Three months ended March 31
|
Nine months ended March 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Amended
|
Revenues
|
14
|
Marketing activities
|
$
|
90,013
|
$
|
216,843
|
$
|
397,093
|
$
|
633,506
|
Interest income
|
150,638
|
525,120
|
542,256
|
1,798,436
|
$
|
240,651
|
$
|
741,963
|
$
|
939,349
|
$
|
2,431,942
|
Direct expenses
|
13/14
|
57,262
|
692,893
|
313,854
|
1,100,914
|
183,389
|
49,070
|
625,495
|
1,331,028
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
13/14
|
166,728
|
203,848
|
423,688
|
582,546
|
General and administrative
|
13/14
|
199,559
|
402,613
|
582,809
|
1,267,938
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
(182,898)
|
(557,391)
|
(381,002)
|
(519,456)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
|
6/7
|
205,250
|
301,059
|
677,215
|
1,059,413
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
3,090
|
4,976
|
10,582
|
14,929
|
Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges), restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
132,141
|
154,595
|
449,793
|
442,753
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
11,372
|
16,333
|
34,118
|
49,001
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
629
|
-
|
15,210
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(534,751)
|
$
|
(1,034,983)
|
$
|
(1,552,710)
|
$
|
(2,100,762)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
12
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A preference shares
|
Common
|
Contributed surplus
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2019
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,090,382
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(34,840,656)
|
$
|
(6,267,102)
|
Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35,218)
|
(35,218)
|
Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,085,639)
|
(2,085,639)
|
Reported as balance at March 31, 2020
|
3,815
|
24,526,740
|
4,090,382
|
(47,383)
|
(36,961,513)
|
(8,387,959)
|
Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% Non convertible debentures payable in October 2019
|
Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35,218
|
35,218
|
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
-
|
-
|
26,788
|
-
|
-
|
26,788
|
Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,122)
|
(15,122)
|
Amended Balance - March 31, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(36,941,417)
|
$
|
(8,341,075)
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(37,768,052)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
-
|
-
|
3,033,105
|
-
|
-
|
3,033,105
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,552,710)
|
(1,552,710)
|
Balance - March 31, 2021
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
7,150,275
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(39,320,762)
|
$
|
(7,687,315)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the period
|
$
|
(1,552,710)
|
$
|
(2,100,762)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid interest - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
394,243
|
383,891
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
10,582
|
14,929
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
34,118
|
49,001
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
15,210
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
|
-
|
45
|
Accretion charge - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
248,797
|
242,098
|
Restructuring bonus - 9 % Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
187,689
|
192,827
|
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
13,307
|
7,828
|
(663,974)
|
(1,194,933)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
40,347
|
19,301
|
Transaction credits
|
1,831,135
|
4,715,015
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
12,410
|
(8,851)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
218,063
|
89,608
|
2,101,955
|
4,815,073
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,437,981
|
$
|
3,620,140
|
Financing activities
|
Payment for lease
|
15
|
$
|
(58,253)
|
$
|
(58,253)
|
Gross proceeds - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
250,000
|
200,000
|
Transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
(62,925)
|
(40,703)
|
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
|
20,000
|
-
|
(Decrease) of Loan payable
|
6
|
(1,649,224)
|
(3,626,308)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(1,500,402)
|
$
|
(3,525,264)
|
(Decrease)/Increase in cash during the period
|
$
|
(62,421)
|
$
|
94,876
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
166,601
|
119,636
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
104,180
|
$
|
214,512
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
282,972
|
$
|
623,091
|
Cash
|
$
|
104,180
|
$
|
214,512
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]
