Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to three and nine months ended March 31, 2020:



Three months Nine months Three months Nine months

March 2021 March 2020 March 2021 March 2020 Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $ $ $ $ Revenues $ 240,651 $ 741,963 $ 939,349 $ 2,431,942 $ (501,312) $ (1,492,593) Direct expenses $ 57,262 $ 692,893 $ 313,854 $ 1,100,914 $ (635,631) $ (787,060) Gross profit $ 183,389 $ 49,070 $ 625,495 $ 1,331,028 $ 134,319 $ (705,533) Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 366,287 $ 606,461 $ 1,006,497 $ 1,850,484 $ (240,174) $ (843,987) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (182,898) $ (557,391) $ (381,002) $ (519,456) $ (374,493) $ (138,454) Stated interest expense - Loan payable, and 9% Non convertible debentures payable $ 205,250 $ 301,059 $ 677,215 $ 1,059,413 $ (95,809) $ (382,198) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (388,148) $ (858,450) $ (1,058,217) $ (1,578,869) $ (470,302) $ (520,652) Interest expense - Accretion charges, Restructuring bonus and Amortization of transaction costs related to 9% Non-convertible debentures payable $ 132,141 $ 154,595 $ 449,793 $ 442,753 $ (22,454) $ 7,040 Interest - Lease $ 3,090 $ 4,976 $ 10,582 $ 14,929 $ (1,886) $ (4,347) Depreciation of right of use asset $ 11,372 $ 16,333 $ 34,118 $ 49,001 $ (4,961) $ (14,883) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ - $ 629 $ - $ 15,210 $ (629) $ (15,210) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (534,751) $ (1,034,983) $ (1,552,710) $ (2,100,762) $ (500,232) $ (548,052)

























Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note At March 31,

2021 At June

30, 2020



$ $ Assets









Current assets









Cash

$ 104,180 $ 166,601 Accounts receivable



78,554

118,901 Transaction credits 5

2,092,782

3,923,917 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets



46,371

58,781



$ 2,321,887 $ 4,268,200











Non-current assets









Right of use asset 15 $ 64,444 $ 98,562



$ 64,444 $ 98,562











Total assets

$ 2,386,331 $ 4,366,762











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Loan payable 6 $ 2,719,782 $ 4,369,006 Lease liability



69,967

64,452 Loan 16

60,000

40,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



2,582,822

2,364,759 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7

-

6,611,576



$ 5,432,571 $ 13,449,793











Non-current Liabilities









9% Non convertible debentures payable 7 $ 4,609,582 $ - Lease liability 15

31,493

84,679



$ 4,641,075 $ 84,679











Shareholders' deficiency









Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus



7,150,275

4,117,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit



(39,320,762)

(37,768,052) Total deficiency

$ (7,687,315) $ (9,167,710)











Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 2,386,331 $ 4,366,762

Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board

Director: Signed "Marc Lavine" Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note Three months ended March 31 Nine months ended March 31



2021 2020 2021 2020



$ $ $ $

18





Amended





Amended Revenues 14















Marketing activities

$ 90,013 $ 216,843 $ 397,093 $ 633,506 Interest income



150,638

525,120

542,256

1,798,436



$ 240,651 $ 741,963 $ 939,349 $ 2,431,942 Direct expenses 13/14

57,262

692,893

313,854

1,100,914





183,389

49,070

625,495

1,331,028 Operating expenses

















Selling and marketing 13/14

166,728

203,848

423,688

582,546 General and administrative 13/14

199,559

402,613

582,809

1,267,938 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest



(182,898)

(557,391)

(381,002)

(519,456)



















Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures 6/7

205,250

301,059

677,215

1,059,413 Interest - Lease 15

3,090

4,976

10,582

14,929 Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges), restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable 7

132,141

154,595

449,793

442,753 Depreciation of right of use asset 15

11,372

16,333

34,118

49,001 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



-

629

-

15,210 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (534,751) $ (1,034,983) $ (1,552,710) $ (2,100,762)



















(Loss) per share

















Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A preference shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $

























Balance - July 1, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (34,840,656) $ (6,267,102) Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019

-

-

-

-

(35,218)

(35,218) Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,085,639)

(2,085,639) Reported as balance at March 31, 2020

3,815

24,526,740

4,090,382

(47,383)

(36,961,513)

(8,387,959) Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% Non convertible debentures payable in October 2019























Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases

-

-

-

-

35,218

35,218 Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-

-

26,788

-

-

26,788 Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(15,122)

(15,122) Amended Balance - March 31, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (36,941,417) $ (8,341,075)



















































Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (37,768,052) $ (9,167,710) Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-

-

3,033,105

-

-

3,033,105 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,552,710)

(1,552,710) Balance - March 31, 2021 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,150,275 $ (47,383) $ (39,320,762) $ (7,687,315)

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note Nine months ended

March 31, 2021 Nine months ended

March 31, 2020



$ $

18





Amended Operational activities









Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,552,710) $ (2,100,762) Adjustments for:









Accrued and unpaid interest - 9% Non convertible debentures payable



394,243

383,891 Interest - Lease 15

10,582

14,929 Depreciation of right of use asset 15

34,118

49,001 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



-

15,210 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment



-

45 Accretion charge - 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7

248,797

242,098 Restructuring bonus - 9 % Non convertible debentures payable 7

187,689

192,827 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7

13,307

7,828





(663,974)

(1,194,933) Changes in items of working capital









Accounts receivable



40,347

19,301 Transaction credits



1,831,135

4,715,015 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets



12,410

(8,851) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



218,063

89,608





2,101,955

4,815,073 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,437,981 $ 3,620,140











Financing activities









Payment for lease 15 $ (58,253) $ (58,253) Gross proceeds - 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7

250,000

200,000 Transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7

(62,925)

(40,703) Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account



20,000

- (Decrease) of Loan payable 6

(1,649,224)

(3,626,308) Net cash (used in) financing activities

$ (1,500,402) $ (3,525,264)











(Decrease)/Increase in cash during the period

$ (62,421) $ 94,876 Cash at beginning of period



166,601

119,636 Cash at end of period

$ 104,180 $ 214,512











Additional information









Interest paid

$ 282,972 $ 623,091











Cash

$ 104,180 $ 214,512











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









