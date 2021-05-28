Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

May 28, 2021, 16:58 ET

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to three and nine months ended March 31, 2020:

Three months

Nine months

Three months

Nine months

March 2021

March 2020

March 2021

March 2020

Inc./(Dec)

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$

Revenues

$

240,651

$

741,963

$

939,349

$

2,431,942

$

(501,312)

$

(1,492,593)

Direct expenses

$

57,262

$

692,893

$

313,854

$

1,100,914

$

(635,631)

$

(787,060)

Gross profit

$

183,389

$

49,070

$

625,495

$

1,331,028

$

134,319

$

(705,533)

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$

366,287

$

606,461

$

1,006,497

$

1,850,484

$

(240,174)

$

(843,987)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(182,898)

$

(557,391)

$

(381,002)

$

(519,456)

$

(374,493)

$

(138,454)

Stated interest expense - Loan payable, and 9% Non convertible debentures payable

$

205,250

$

301,059

$

677,215

$

1,059,413

$

(95,809)

$

(382,198)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$

(388,148)

$

(858,450)

$

(1,058,217)

$

(1,578,869)

$

(470,302)

$

(520,652)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  Restructuring bonus and Amortization of transaction costs related to 9% Non-convertible debentures payable

$

132,141

$

154,595

$

449,793

$

442,753

$

(22,454)

$

7,040

Interest - Lease

$

3,090

$

4,976

$

10,582

$

14,929

$

(1,886)

$

(4,347)

Depreciation of right of use asset

$

11,372

$

16,333

$

34,118

$

49,001

$

(4,961)

$

(14,883)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

$

-

$

629

$

-

$

15,210

$

(629)

$

(15,210)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(534,751)

$

(1,034,983)

$

(1,552,710)

$

(2,100,762)

$

(500,232)

$

(548,052)













Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com         

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

At March 31, 
2021

At June 
30, 2020


$

$

Assets




Current assets




Cash 

$

104,180

$

166,601

Accounts receivable

78,554

118,901

Transaction credits 

5

2,092,782

3,923,917

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

46,371

58,781


$

2,321,887

$

4,268,200






Non-current assets




Right of use asset

15

$

64,444

$

98,562


$

64,444

$

98,562






Total assets

$

2,386,331

$

4,366,762






Liabilities




Current liabilities




Loan payable 

6

$

2,719,782

$

4,369,006

Lease liability

69,967

64,452

Loan

16

60,000

40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,582,822

2,364,759

9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

-

6,611,576


$

5,432,571

$

13,449,793






Non-current Liabilities




9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

$

4,609,582

$

-

Lease liability

15

31,493

84,679


$

4,641,075

$

84,679






Shareholders' deficiency




Share capital 

8

$

24,530,555

$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,150,275

4,117,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(39,320,762)

(37,768,052)

Total deficiency

$

(7,687,315)

$

(9,167,710)






Total liabilities and deficiency

$

2,386,331

$

4,366,762

Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board

Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

  Marc Lavine      

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31


2021

2020

2021

2020


$

$

$

$

18


Amended


Amended

Revenues

14







Marketing activities

$

90,013

$

216,843

$

397,093

$

633,506

Interest income 

150,638

525,120

542,256

1,798,436


$

240,651

$

741,963

$

939,349

$

2,431,942

Direct expenses

13/14

57,262

692,893

313,854

1,100,914



183,389

49,070

625,495

1,331,028

Operating expenses








Selling and marketing

13/14

166,728

203,848

423,688

582,546

General and administrative

13/14

199,559

402,613

582,809

1,267,938

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(182,898)

(557,391)

(381,002)

(519,456)










Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

6/7

205,250

301,059

677,215

1,059,413

Interest - Lease 

15

3,090

4,976

10,582

14,929

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges), restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable

7

132,141

154,595

449,793

442,753

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

11,372

16,333

34,118

49,001

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

629

-

15,210

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(534,751)

$

(1,034,983)

$

(1,552,710)

$

(2,100,762)










(Loss) per share








Basic and Diluted

12

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A preference shares

Common
shares

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$













Balance - July 1, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(34,840,656)

$

(6,267,102)

Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019

-

-

-

-

(35,218)

(35,218)

Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,085,639)

(2,085,639)

Reported as balance at March 31, 2020

3,815

24,526,740

4,090,382

(47,383)

(36,961,513)

(8,387,959)

Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% Non convertible debentures payable in October 2019











Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases

-

-

-

-

35,218

35,218

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-

-

26,788

-

-

26,788

Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(15,122)

(15,122)

Amended Balance - March 31, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(36,941,417)

$

(8,341,075)


























Balance - July 1, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(37,768,052)

$

(9,167,710)

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-

-

3,033,105

-

-

3,033,105

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,552,710)

(1,552,710)

Balance - March 31, 2021

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

7,150,275

$

(47,383)

$

(39,320,762)

$

(7,687,315)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Nine months ended
March 31, 2021

Nine months ended
March 31, 2020


$

$

18


Amended

Operational activities




Net (loss) for the period

$

(1,552,710)

$

(2,100,762)

Adjustments for:




Accrued and unpaid interest - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

394,243

383,891

Interest - Lease 

15

10,582

14,929

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

34,118

49,001

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

15,210

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

45

Accretion charge - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

248,797

242,098

Restructuring bonus - 9 % Non convertible debentures payable

7

187,689

192,827

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

13,307

7,828



(663,974)

(1,194,933)

Changes in items of working capital




Accounts receivable

40,347

19,301

Transaction credits 

1,831,135

4,715,015

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

12,410

(8,851)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

218,063

89,608



2,101,955

4,815,073

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,437,981

$

3,620,140






Financing activities




Payment for lease

15

$

(58,253)

$

(58,253)

Gross proceeds - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

250,000

200,000

Transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

(62,925)

(40,703)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 

20,000

-

(Decrease) of Loan payable

6

(1,649,224)

(3,626,308)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$

(1,500,402)

$

(3,525,264)






(Decrease)/Increase in cash during the period

$

(62,421)

$

94,876

Cash at beginning of period

166,601

119,636

Cash at end of period

$

104,180

$

214,512






Additional information




Interest paid 

$

282,972

$

623,091






Cash

$

104,180

$

214,512






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

