Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

News provided by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Mar 31, 2021, 13:43 ET

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2019:

Three months

Six months

Three months

Six months

December 2020

December 2019

December 2020

December 2019

Inc./(Dec)

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$

Revenues

$

386,926

$

890,936

$

698,698

$

1,689,979

$

(504,010)

$

(991,281)

Direct expenses





Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with
merchant based loyalty program

$

122,133

$

121,159

$

183,850

$

218,923

$

974

$

(35,073)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts

$

44,015

$

122,972

$

72,742

$

189,098

$

(78,957)

$

(116,356)

Gross profit

$

220,778

$

646,805

$

442,106

$

1,281,958

$

(426,027)

$

(426,027)

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$

330,348

$

646,786

$

640,210

$

1,244,024

$

(316,438)

$

(603,814)

Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,
amortization and interest

$

(109,570)

$

19

$

(198,104)

$

37,934

$

(109,589)

$

(236,038)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

$

225,124

$

357,157

$

471,965

$

758,354

$

(132,033)

$

(286,389)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non
cash interest and non cash items

$

(334,694)

$

(357,138)

$

(670,069)

$

(720,420)

$

(22,444)

$

(50,351)

Interest - Lease

$

3,532

$

4,976

$

7,492

$

9,952

$

(1,444)

$

(2,460)

Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and
amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible
debentures payable

$

159,539

$

147,524

$

317,652

$

288,158

$

12,015

$

29,494

Depreciation of right of use asset

$

11,373

$

16,333

$

22,746

$

32,668

$

(4,960)

$

(9,922)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

$

-

$

5,821

$

-

$

14,581

$

(5,821)

$

(14,581)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(509,138)

$

(531,792)

$

(1,017,959)

$

(1,065,779)

$

(22,654)

$

(47,820)







Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2020.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com         

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

At December
31, 2020

At June 
30, 2020


$

$

Assets


Current assets


Cash 

$

39,585

$

166,601

Accounts receivable

228,893

118,901

Transaction credits 

5

2,250,789

3,923,917

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

57,383

58,781


$

2,576,650

$

4,268,200




Non-current assets


Right of use asset

15

$

75,816

$

98,562


$

75,816

$

98,562




Total assets

$

2,652,466

$

4,366,762




Liabilities


Current liabilities


Loan payable 

6

$

2,843,889

$

4,369,006

Lease liability

68,078

64,452

Loan

16

60,000

40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,626,661

2,364,759

9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

7,189,799

6,611,576


$

12,788,427

$

13,449,793




Non-current Liabilities


Lease liability

15

$

49,708

$

84,679


$

49,708

$

84,679




Shareholders' deficiency


Share capital 

8

$

24,530,555

$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus

4,117,170

4,117,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(38,786,011)

(37,768,052)

Total deficiency

$

(10,185,669)

$

(9,167,710)




Total liabilities and deficiency

$

2,652,466

$

4,366,762




Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements




Approved by the Board


Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                              Marc Lavine

                               Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) 
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Three months ended December 31

Six months ended December 31


2020

2019

2020

2019


$

$

$

$

18

Amended

Amended

Revenues

14



Marketing activities

$

194,122

$

237,081

$

307,080

$

416,663

Interest income 

192,804

653,855

391,618

$

1,273,316


$

386,926

$

890,936

$

698,698

$

1,689,979

Direct expenses

13/14

166,148

244,131

256,592

408,021


220,778

646,805

442,106

1,281,958

Operating expenses




Selling and marketing

13/14

109,795

190,835

256,960

378,698

General and administrative

13/14

220,553

455,951

383,250

865,326

Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation,
amortization and interest

(109,570)

19

(198,104)

37,934






Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

6/7

225,124

357,157

471,965

758,354

Interest - Lease 

15

3,532

4,976

7,492

9,952

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

7

159,539

147,524

317,652

288,158

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

11,373

16,333

22,746

32,668

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

5,821

-

14,581

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(509,138)

$

(531,792)

$

(1,017,959)

$

(1,065,779)






(Loss) per share




Basic and Diluted

12

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited) 
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Class A preference shares

Common
shares

Contributed surplus

Accumulated
other comprehen - sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$







Balance - July 1, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(34,840,656)

$

(6,267,102)

Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019

-

-

-

-

(35,218)

(35,218)

Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,054,733)

(1,054,733)

Reported as balance at December 31, 2019

3,815

24,526,740

4,090,382

(47,383)

(35,930,607)

(7,357,053)

Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% debentures in October 2019





Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases

-

-

-

-

35,218

35,218

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% debentures

-

-

26,788

-

-

26,788

Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(11,046)

(11,046)

Amended Balance - December 31, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(35,906,435)

$

(7,306,093)














Balance - July 1, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(37,768,052)

$

(9,167,710)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,017,959)

(1,017,959)

Balance - December 31, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(38,786,011)

$

(10,185,669)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Six months ended
December 31,
2020

Six months ended
December  31,
2019


$

$

18

Amended

Operational activities


Net (loss) for the period

$

(1,017,959)

$

(1,065,779)

Adjustments for:


Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest

260,571

255,022

Interest - Lease 

15

7,492

9,952

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

22,746

32,668

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

14,581

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

45

Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable

7

174,404

158,400

Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable

7

133,855

126,627

Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable

7

9,393

3,131


(409,499)

(465,353)

Changes in items of working capital


Accounts receivable

(109,992)

965

Transaction credits 

1,673,128

2,652,085

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,398

1,600

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

261,902

(9,180)


1,826,436

2,645,470

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,416,938

$

2,180,117




Financing activities


Payment for lease

15

$

(38,837)

$

(38,835)

Gross proceeds - non-convertible debentures payable

7

-

200,000

Transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable

-

(40,703)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 

20,000

-

(Decrease) of loan payable

6

(1,525,117)

(2,366,007)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$

(1,543,954)

$

(2,245,545)




(Decrease) in cash during the period

$

(127,016)

$

(65,428)

Cash at beginning of period

166,601

119,636

Cash at end of period

$

39,585

$

54,208




Additional information


Interest paid 

$

211,394

$

503,332




Cash

$

39,585

$

54,208




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.advantex.com

Organization Profile

Advantex Marketing International Inc.