Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2019:



Three months Six months Three months Six months

December 2020 December 2019 December 2020 December 2019 Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec )

$ $ $ $ $ $ Revenues $ 386,926 $ 890,936 $ 698,698 $ 1,689,979 $ (504,010) $ (991,281) Direct expenses











Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with

merchant based loyalty program $ 122,133 $ 121,159 $ 183,850 $ 218,923 $ 974 $ (35,073) Expense for provision against delinquent accounts $ 44,015 $ 122,972 $ 72,742 $ 189,098 $ (78,957) $ (116,356) Gross profit $ 220,778 $ 646,805 $ 442,106 $ 1,281,958 $ (426,027) $ (426,027) Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 330,348 $ 646,786 $ 640,210 $ 1,244,024 $ (316,438) $ (603,814) Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest $ (109,570) $ 19 $ (198,104) $ 37,934 $ (109,589) $ (236,038) Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures $ 225,124 $ 357,157 $ 471,965 $ 758,354 $ (132,033) $ (286,389) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non

cash interest and non cash items $ (334,694) $ (357,138) $ (670,069) $ (720,420) $ (22,444) $ (50,351) Interest - Lease $ 3,532 $ 4,976 $ 7,492 $ 9,952 $ (1,444) $ (2,460) Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and

amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible

debentures payable $ 159,539 $ 147,524 $ 317,652 $ 288,158 $ 12,015 $ 29,494 Depreciation of right of use asset $ 11,373 $ 16,333 $ 22,746 $ 32,668 $ (4,960) $ (9,922) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ - $ 5,821 $ - $ 14,581 $ (5,821) $ (14,581) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (509,138) $ (531,792) $ (1,017,959) $ (1,065,779) $ (22,654) $ (47,820)













Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2020.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note At December

31, 2020 At June

30, 2020



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 39,585 $ 166,601 Accounts receivable

228,893 118,901 Transaction credits 5 2,250,789 3,923,917 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

57,383 58,781



$ 2,576,650 $ 4,268,200







Non-current assets





Right of use asset 15 $ 75,816 $ 98,562



$ 75,816 $ 98,562







Total assets

$ 2,652,466 $ 4,366,762







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 2,843,889 $ 4,369,006 Lease liability

68,078 64,452 Loan 16 60,000 40,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,626,661 2,364,759 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7 7,189,799 6,611,576



$ 12,788,427 $ 13,449,793







Non-current Liabilities





Lease liability 15 $ 49,708 $ 84,679



$ 49,708 $ 84,679







Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

4,117,170 4,117,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(38,786,011) (37,768,052) Total deficiency

$ (10,185,669) $ (9,167,710)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 2,652,466 $ 4,366,762







Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note Three months ended December 31 Six months ended December 31



2020 2019 2020 2019



$ $ $ $

18

Amended

Amended Revenues 14







Marketing activities

$ 194,122 $ 237,081 $ 307,080 $ 416,663 Interest income

192,804 653,855 391,618 $ 1,273,316



$ 386,926 $ 890,936 $ 698,698 $ 1,689,979 Direct expenses 13/14 166,148 244,131 256,592 408,021



220,778 646,805 442,106 1,281,958 Operating expenses









Selling and marketing 13/14 109,795 190,835 256,960 378,698 General and administrative 13/14 220,553 455,951 383,250 865,326 Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest

(109,570) 19 (198,104) 37,934











Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures 6/7 225,124 357,157 471,965 758,354 Interest - Lease 15 3,532 4,976 7,492 9,952 Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),

restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs 7 159,539 147,524 317,652 288,158 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 11,373 16,333 22,746 32,668 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

- 5,821 - 14,581 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (509,138) $ (531,792) $ (1,017,959) $ (1,065,779)











(Loss) per share









Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A preference shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Accumulated

other comprehen - sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $













Balance - July 1, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (34,840,656) $ (6,267,102) Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019 - - - - (35,218) (35,218) Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,054,733) (1,054,733) Reported as balance at December 31, 2019 3,815 24,526,740 4,090,382 (47,383) (35,930,607) (7,357,053) Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% debentures in October 2019











Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases - - - - 35,218 35,218 Recording of contributed surplus - 9% debentures - - 26,788 - - 26,788 Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (11,046) (11,046) Amended Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (35,906,435) $ (7,306,093)



























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (37,768,052) $ (9,167,710) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,017,959) (1,017,959) Balance - December 31, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (38,786,011) $ (10,185,669)

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note Six months ended

December 31,

2020 Six months ended

December 31,

2019



$ $

18

Amended Operational activities





Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,017,959) $ (1,065,779) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest

260,571 255,022 Interest - Lease 15 7,492 9,952 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 22,746 32,668 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

- 14,581 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

- 45 Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable 7 174,404 158,400 Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable 7 133,855 126,627 Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable 7 9,393 3,131



(409,499) (465,353) Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

(109,992) 965 Transaction credits

1,673,128 2,652,085 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,398 1,600 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

261,902 (9,180)



1,826,436 2,645,470 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,416,938 $ 2,180,117







Financing activities





Payment for lease 15 $ (38,837) $ (38,835) Gross proceeds - non-convertible debentures payable 7 - 200,000 Transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable

- (40,703) Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 20,000 - (Decrease) of loan payable 6 (1,525,117) (2,366,007) Net cash (used in) financing activities

$ (1,543,954) $ (2,245,545)







(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (127,016) $ (65,428) Cash at beginning of period

166,601 119,636 Cash at end of period

$ 39,585 $ 54,208







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 211,394 $ 503,332







Cash

$ 39,585 $ 54,208







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

