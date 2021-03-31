Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Mar 31, 2021, 13:43 ET
TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2019:
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
$
|
386,926
|
$
|
890,936
|
$
|
698,698
|
$
|
1,689,979
|
$
|
(504,010)
|
$
|
(991,281)
|
Direct expenses
|
Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with
|
$
|
122,133
|
$
|
121,159
|
$
|
183,850
|
$
|
218,923
|
$
|
974
|
$
|
(35,073)
|
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts
|
$
|
44,015
|
$
|
122,972
|
$
|
72,742
|
$
|
189,098
|
$
|
(78,957)
|
$
|
(116,356)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
220,778
|
$
|
646,805
|
$
|
442,106
|
$
|
1,281,958
|
$
|
(426,027)
|
$
|
(426,027)
|
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
|
$
|
330,348
|
$
|
646,786
|
$
|
640,210
|
$
|
1,244,024
|
$
|
(316,438)
|
$
|
(603,814)
|
Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,
|
$
|
(109,570)
|
$
|
19
|
$
|
(198,104)
|
$
|
37,934
|
$
|
(109,589)
|
$
|
(236,038)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
|
$
|
225,124
|
$
|
357,157
|
$
|
471,965
|
$
|
758,354
|
$
|
(132,033)
|
$
|
(286,389)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non
|
$
|
(334,694)
|
$
|
(357,138)
|
$
|
(670,069)
|
$
|
(720,420)
|
$
|
(22,444)
|
$
|
(50,351)
|
Interest - Lease
|
$
|
3,532
|
$
|
4,976
|
$
|
7,492
|
$
|
9,952
|
$
|
(1,444)
|
$
|
(2,460)
|
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and
|
$
|
159,539
|
$
|
147,524
|
$
|
317,652
|
$
|
288,158
|
$
|
12,015
|
$
|
29,494
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$
|
11,373
|
$
|
16,333
|
$
|
22,746
|
$
|
32,668
|
$
|
(4,960)
|
$
|
(9,922)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,821
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
14,581
|
$
|
(5,821)
|
$
|
(14,581)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(509,138)
|
$
|
(531,792)
|
$
|
(1,017,959)
|
$
|
(1,065,779)
|
$
|
(22,654)
|
$
|
(47,820)
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2020.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.
For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
At December
|
At June
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
39,585
|
$
|
166,601
|
Accounts receivable
|
228,893
|
118,901
|
Transaction credits
|
5
|
2,250,789
|
3,923,917
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
57,383
|
58,781
|
$
|
2,576,650
|
$
|
4,268,200
|
Non-current assets
|
Right of use asset
|
15
|
$
|
75,816
|
$
|
98,562
|
$
|
75,816
|
$
|
98,562
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,652,466
|
$
|
4,366,762
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
6
|
$
|
2,843,889
|
$
|
4,369,006
|
Lease liability
|
68,078
|
64,452
|
Loan
|
16
|
60,000
|
40,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,626,661
|
2,364,759
|
9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
7,189,799
|
6,611,576
|
$
|
12,788,427
|
$
|
13,449,793
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
$
|
49,708
|
$
|
84,679
|
$
|
49,708
|
$
|
84,679
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
Contributed surplus
|
4,117,170
|
4,117,170
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,383)
|
(47,383)
|
Deficit
|
(38,786,011)
|
(37,768,052)
|
Total deficiency
|
$
|
(10,185,669)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$
|
2,652,466
|
$
|
4,366,762
|
Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Approved by the Board
|
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Six months ended December 31
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Amended
|
Revenues
|
14
|
Marketing activities
|
$
|
194,122
|
$
|
237,081
|
$
|
307,080
|
$
|
416,663
|
Interest income
|
192,804
|
653,855
|
391,618
|
$
|
1,273,316
|
$
|
386,926
|
$
|
890,936
|
$
|
698,698
|
$
|
1,689,979
|
Direct expenses
|
13/14
|
166,148
|
244,131
|
256,592
|
408,021
|
220,778
|
646,805
|
442,106
|
1,281,958
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
13/14
|
109,795
|
190,835
|
256,960
|
378,698
|
General and administrative
|
13/14
|
220,553
|
455,951
|
383,250
|
865,326
|
Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation,
|
(109,570)
|
19
|
(198,104)
|
37,934
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
|
6/7
|
225,124
|
357,157
|
471,965
|
758,354
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
3,532
|
4,976
|
7,492
|
9,952
|
Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),
|
7
|
159,539
|
147,524
|
317,652
|
288,158
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
11,373
|
16,333
|
22,746
|
32,668
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
5,821
|
-
|
14,581
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(509,138)
|
$
|
(531,792)
|
$
|
(1,017,959)
|
$
|
(1,065,779)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
12
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A preference shares
|
Common
|
Contributed surplus
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2019
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,090,382
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(34,840,656)
|
$
|
(6,267,102)
|
Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35,218)
|
(35,218)
|
Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,054,733)
|
(1,054,733)
|
Reported as balance at December 31, 2019
|
3,815
|
24,526,740
|
4,090,382
|
(47,383)
|
(35,930,607)
|
(7,357,053)
|
Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% debentures in October 2019
|
Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35,218
|
35,218
|
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% debentures
|
-
|
-
|
26,788
|
-
|
-
|
26,788
|
Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(11,046)
|
(11,046)
|
Amended Balance - December 31, 2019
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(35,906,435)
|
$
|
(7,306,093)
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(37,768,052)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,017,959)
|
(1,017,959)
|
Balance - December 31, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(38,786,011)
|
$
|
(10,185,669)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the period
|
$
|
(1,017,959)
|
$
|
(1,065,779)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest
|
260,571
|
255,022
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
7,492
|
9,952
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
22,746
|
32,668
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
14,581
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
|
-
|
45
|
Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
174,404
|
158,400
|
Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
133,855
|
126,627
|
Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
9,393
|
3,131
|
(409,499)
|
(465,353)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
(109,992)
|
965
|
Transaction credits
|
1,673,128
|
2,652,085
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
1,398
|
1,600
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
261,902
|
(9,180)
|
1,826,436
|
2,645,470
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,416,938
|
$
|
2,180,117
|
Financing activities
|
Payment for lease
|
15
|
$
|
(38,837)
|
$
|
(38,835)
|
Gross proceeds - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
-
|
200,000
|
Transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable
|
-
|
(40,703)
|
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
|
20,000
|
-
|
(Decrease) of loan payable
|
6
|
(1,525,117)
|
(2,366,007)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(1,543,954)
|
$
|
(2,245,545)
|
(Decrease) in cash during the period
|
$
|
(127,016)
|
$
|
(65,428)
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
166,601
|
119,636
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
39,585
|
$
|
54,208
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
211,394
|
$
|
503,332
|
Cash
|
$
|
39,585
|
$
|
54,208
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]
