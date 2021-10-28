Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2020:





Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020

Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)



$ $

$ % Revenues $ 1,229,880

$ 2,609,542

$ (1,379,662) -52.9% Direct expenses













Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty

program $ 293,167

$ 387,027

$ (93,860)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts $ 75,483

$ 1,022,015

$ (946,532)

Gross profit $ 861,230

$ 1,200,500

$ (339,270) -28.3% Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 1,285,744

$ 2,065,763

$ (780,019)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (424,514)

$ (865,263)

$ (440,749) -50.9% Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 910,874

$ 1,319,950

$ (409,076)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (1,335,388)

$ (2,185,213)

$ (849,825) -38.9% Interest - Lease $ 13,219

$ 19,904

$ (6,685)

Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 644,798

$ 598,733

$ 46,065

Depreciation of right of use asset $ 45,490

$ 65,336

$ (19,846)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ -

$ 15,210

$ (15,210)

Impairment of right of use asset $ 53,072

$ 43,000

$ 10,072

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (2,091,967)

$ (2,927,396)

$ (835,429) -28.5%















Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 82,606

$ 166,601 Accounts receivable 10 a 93,090

118,901 Transaction credits 10 a 1,726,663

3,923,917 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

43,675

58,781



$ 1,946,034

$ 4,268,200









Non-current assets







Right of use asset 17 $ -

$ 98,562



$ -

$ 98,562









Total assets

$ 1,946,034

$ 4,366,762









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 5 $ 2,387,439

$ 4,369,006 Lease liability 17 71,910

64,452 Loan 18 60,000

40,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,731,158

2,364,759 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 -

6,611,576



$ 5,250,507

$ 13,449,793









Non-current liabilities







9% non convertible debentures payable 6 4,694,885

- Lease liability 17 $ 12,769

$ 84,679



$ 4,707,654

$ 84,679









Total liabilities

$ 9,958,161

$ 13,534,472









Shareholders' deficiency









Share capital 7 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,364,720

4,117,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(39,860,019)

(37,768,052) Total deficiency

$ (8,012,127)

$ (9,167,710)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 1,946,034

$ 4,366,762

Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2021

2020



$

$









Revenues 16





Marketing activities

$ 484,099

$ 718,690 Interest income

745,781

1,890,852



1,229,880

$ 2,609,542 Direct expenses 15/16 368,650

1,409,042



861,230

1,200,500 Operating expenses







Selling and marketing 15/16 496,853

718,267 General and administrative 15/16 788,891

1,347,496 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(424,514)

(865,263)









Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 5/6 910,874

1,319,950 Interest - Lease 17 13,219

19,904 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,

restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 644,798

598,733 Depreciation of right of use asset 17 45,490

65,336 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4 -

15,210 Impairment of right of use asset 17 53,072

43,000 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (2,091,967)

$ (2,927,396)









(Loss) per share







Basic and Diluted 14 $ -

$ -









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

For the years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A preference shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehen - sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2019 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,090,382

$ (47,383)

$ (34,840,656)

$ (6,267,102) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6) -

-

26,788

-

-

26,788 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,927,396)

(2,927,396) Balance - June 30, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (37,768,052)

$ (9,167,710)















































Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,117,170

$ (47,383)

$ (37,768,052)

$ (9,167,710) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6) -

-

3,247,550

-

-

3,247,550 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(2,091,967)

(2,091,967) Balance - June 30, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the year

$ (2,091,967)

$ (2,927,396) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 6 554,888

512,761 Interest - Lease 17 13,219

19,904 Depreciation of right of use asset 17 45,490

65,336 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4 -

15,210 Impairment of right of use asset 17 53,072

43,000 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

45 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 453,036

327,181 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 178,455

259,028 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 13,307

12,524



(780,500)

(1,672,407) Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

25,811

(8,271) Transaction credits

2,197,254

5,550,082 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

15,106

(6,549) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

366,399

109,554



2,604,570

5,644,816 Net cash generated - operating activities

$ 1,824,070

$ 3,972,409









Financing activities







Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 $ 250,000

$ 200,000 Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 6 (118,827)

(40,703) Payment for lease

(77,671)

(77,671) Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 18 20,000

40,000 (Decrease) of loan payable 5 (1,981,567)

(4,047,070) Net cash (used) - financing activities

$ (1,908,065)

$ (3,925,444)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year

$ (83,995)

$ 46,965 Cash at beginning of the year

166,601

119,636 Cash at end of the year

$ 82,606

$ 166,601









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 355,986

$ 807,189









Cash

$ 82,606

$ 166,601









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

