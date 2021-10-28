Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2020:

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020

Inc./(Dec)

Inc./(Dec)


$

$

$

%

Revenues

$

1,229,880

$

2,609,542

$

(1,379,662)

-52.9%

Direct expenses






Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty
program

$

293,167

$

387,027

$

(93,860)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts

$

75,483

$

1,022,015

$

(946,532)

Gross profit

$

861,230

$

1,200,500

$

(339,270)

-28.3%

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$

1,285,744

$

2,065,763

$

(780,019)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(424,514)

$

(865,263)

$

(440,749)

-50.9%

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

910,874

$

1,319,950

$

(409,076)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$

(1,335,388)

$

(2,185,213)

$

(849,825)

-38.9%

Interest - Lease

$

13,219

$

19,904

$

(6,685)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

644,798

$

598,733

$

46,065

Depreciation of right of use asset

$

45,490

$

65,336

$

(19,846)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

$

-

$

15,210

$

(15,210)

Impairment of right of use asset

$

53,072

$

43,000

$

10,072

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(2,091,967)

$

(2,927,396)

$

(835,429)

-28.5%








Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020


$

$

Assets



Current assets



Cash 

$

82,606

$

166,601

Accounts receivable

10 a

93,090

118,901

Transaction credits 

10 a

1,726,663

3,923,917

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

43,675

58,781


$

1,946,034

$

4,268,200





Non-current assets



Right of use asset

17

$

-

$

98,562


$

-

$

98,562





Total assets

$

1,946,034

$

4,366,762





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Loan payable 

5

$

2,387,439

$

4,369,006

Lease liability

17

71,910

64,452

Loan

18

60,000

40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,731,158

2,364,759

9% non convertible debentures payable

6

-

6,611,576


$

5,250,507

$

13,449,793





Non-current liabilities



9% non convertible debentures payable

6

4,694,885

-

Lease liability

17

$

12,769

$

84,679


$

4,707,654

$

84,679





Total liabilities

$

9,958,161

$

13,534,472





Shareholders' deficiency




Share capital 

7

$

24,530,555

$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,364,720

4,117,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(39,860,019)

(37,768,052)

Total deficiency

$

(8,012,127)

$

(9,167,710)





Total liabilities and deficiency

$

1,946,034

$

4,366,762

Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements




Approved by the Board


Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                             Marc Lavine

                            Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2021

2020


$

$





Revenues

16


Marketing activities

$

484,099

$

718,690

Interest income 

745,781

1,890,852


1,229,880

$

2,609,542

Direct expenses

15/16

368,650

1,409,042


861,230

1,200,500

Operating expenses



Selling and marketing

15/16

496,853

718,267

General and administrative

15/16

788,891

1,347,496

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(424,514)

(865,263)





Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

5/6

910,874

1,319,950

Interest - Lease

17

13,219

19,904

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

644,798

598,733

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

45,490

65,336

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

4

-

15,210

Impairment of right of use asset

17

53,072

43,000

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(2,091,967)

$

(2,927,396)





(Loss) per share



Basic and Diluted

14

$

-

$

-





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A preference shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehen - sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$












Balance - July 1, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(34,840,656)

$

(6,267,102)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-

-

26,788

-

-

26,788

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,927,396)

(2,927,396)

Balance - June 30, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(37,768,052)

$

(9,167,710)
























Balance - July 1, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(37,768,052)

$

(9,167,710)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-

-

3,247,550

-

-

3,247,550

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,091,967)

(2,091,967)

Balance - June 30, 2021

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

7,364,720

$

(47,383)

$

(39,860,019)

$

(8,012,127)












The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020


$

$

Operational activities



Net (loss) for the year

$

(2,091,967)

$

(2,927,396)

Adjustments for:



Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

6

554,888

512,761

Interest - Lease

17

13,219

19,904

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

45,490

65,336

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

4

-

15,210

Impairment of right of use asset

17

53,072

43,000

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

45

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

453,036

327,181

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

178,455

259,028

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

13,307

12,524


(780,500)

(1,672,407)

Changes in items of working capital



Accounts receivable

25,811

(8,271)

Transaction credits 

2,197,254

5,550,082

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

15,106

(6,549)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

366,399

109,554


2,604,570

5,644,816

Net cash generated - operating activities

$

1,824,070

$

3,972,409





Financing activities



Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

$

250,000

$

200,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

6

(118,827)

(40,703)

Payment for lease

(77,671)

(77,671)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 

18

20,000

40,000

(Decrease) of loan payable

5

(1,981,567)

(4,047,070)

Net cash (used) - financing activities

$

(1,908,065)

$

(3,925,444)





Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year

$

(83,995)

$

46,965

Cash at beginning of the year

166,601

119,636

Cash at end of the year

$

82,606

$

166,601





Additional information



Interest paid 

$

355,986

$

807,189





Cash 

$

82,606

$

166,601





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

