Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
Mar 31, 2021, 13:44 ET
TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to three months ended September 30, 2019:
|
September 2020
|
September 2019
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Revenues
|
$
|
311,772
|
$
|
799,043
|
$
|
(487,271)
|
-61.0%
|
Direct expenses
|
Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with merchant based
|
$
|
61,717
|
$
|
97,764
|
$
|
(36,047)
|
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts
|
$
|
28,727
|
$
|
66,126
|
$
|
(37,399)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
221,328
|
$
|
635,153
|
$
|
(413,825)
|
-65.2%
|
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
|
$
|
309,862
|
$
|
597,239
|
$
|
(287,377)
|
Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
$
|
(88,534)
|
$
|
37,914
|
$
|
(126,448)
|
-333.5%
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
|
$
|
246,841
|
$
|
401,197
|
$
|
(154,356)
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and
|
$
|
(335,375)
|
$
|
(363,283)
|
$
|
(27,908)
|
-7.7%
|
Interest - Lease
|
$
|
3,960
|
$
|
4,976
|
$
|
(1,016)
|
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of
|
$
|
158,113
|
$
|
140,634
|
$
|
17,479
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$
|
11,373
|
$
|
16,334
|
$
|
(4,961)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
8,760
|
$
|
(8,760)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(508,821)
|
$
|
(533,987)
|
$
|
(25,166)
|
-4.7%
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2020.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.
For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
At September
|
At June
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
56,799
|
$
|
166,601
|
Accounts receivable
|
113,572
|
118,901
|
Transaction credits
|
5
|
3,190,042
|
3,923,917
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
52,687
|
58,781
|
$
|
3,413,100
|
$
|
4,268,200
|
Non-current assets
|
Right of use asset
|
15
|
$
|
87,189
|
$
|
98,562
|
$
|
87,189
|
$
|
98,562
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,500,289
|
$
|
4,366,762
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
6
|
$
|
3,661,636
|
$
|
4,369,006
|
Lease liability
|
66,240
|
64,452
|
Loan
|
16
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2,441,536
|
2,364,759
|
9% Non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
6,899,975
|
6,611,576
|
$
|
13,109,387
|
$
|
13,449,793
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
$
|
67,433
|
$
|
84,679
|
$
|
67,433
|
$
|
84,679
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
$
|
24,530,555
|
Contributed surplus
|
4,117,170
|
4,117,170
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,383)
|
(47,383)
|
Deficit
|
(38,276,873)
|
(37,768,052)
|
Total deficiency
|
$
|
(9,676,531)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$
|
3,500,289
|
$
|
4,366,762
|
Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Approved by the Board
|
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Revenues
|
14
|
Marketing activities
|
$
|
112,958
|
179,583
|
Interest income
|
198,814
|
619,460
|
$
|
311,772
|
$
|
799,043
|
Direct expenses
|
13/14
|
90,444
|
163,890
|
221,328
|
635,153
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
13/14
|
147,165
|
187,863
|
General and administrative
|
13/14
|
162,697
|
409,376
|
Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,
|
(88,534)
|
37,914
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
|
6/7
|
246,841
|
401,197
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
3,960
|
4,976
|
Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),
|
7
|
158,113
|
140,634
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
11,373
|
16,334
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
8,760
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(508,821)
|
$
|
(533,987)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
12
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2019
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,090,382
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(34,840,656)
|
$
|
(6,267,102)
|
Reported at September 30,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35,218)
|
(35,218)
|
Reported Net (loss) and
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(532,406)
|
(532,406)
|
Reported as balance at
|
3,815
|
24,526,740
|
4,090,382
|
(47,383)
|
(35,408,280)
|
(6,834,726)
|
Adjustments on account of
|
Reversal of adjustment made
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35,218
|
35,218
|
Increase in Reported Net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,581)
|
(1,581)
|
Amended Balance -
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,090,382
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(35,374,643)
|
$
|
(6,801,089)
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(37,768,052)
|
$
|
(9,167,710)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(508,821)
|
(508,821)
|
Balance - September 30, 2020
|
$
|
3,815
|
$
|
24,526,740
|
$
|
4,117,170
|
$
|
(47,383)
|
$
|
(38,276,873)
|
$
|
(9,676,531)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
18
|
Amended
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the period
|
$
|
(508,821)
|
$
|
(533,987)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest
|
130,286
|
126,106
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
3,960
|
4,976
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
11,373
|
16,334
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
8,760
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
|
-
|
45
|
Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
86,488
|
78,053
|
Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
66,928
|
62,581
|
Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
4,697
|
-
|
(205,089)
|
(237,132)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
5,329
|
28,808
|
Transaction credits
|
733,875
|
1,424,048
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
6,094
|
2,934
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
76,777
|
(67,104)
|
822,075
|
1,388,686
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
$
|
616,986
|
$
|
1,151,554
|
Financing activities
|
Payment for lease
|
15
|
$
|
(19,418)
|
$
|
(19,418)
|
(Decrease) of loan payable
|
6
|
(707,370)
|
(1,178,355)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(726,788)
|
$
|
(1,197,773)
|
(Decrease) in cash during the period
|
$
|
(109,802)
|
$
|
(46,219)
|
Cash at beginning of the period
|
166,601
|
119,636
|
Cash at end of the period
|
$
|
56,799
|
$
|
73,417
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
116,555
|
$
|
275,091
|
Cash
|
$
|
56,799
|
$
|
73,417
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]
Share this article