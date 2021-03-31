Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to three months ended September 30, 2019:



September 2020 September 2019 Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $ % Revenues $ 311,772 $ 799,043 $ (487,271) -61.0% Direct expenses







Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with merchant based

loyalty program $ 61,717 $ 97,764 $ (36,047)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts $ 28,727 $ 66,126 $ (37,399)

Gross profit $ 221,328 $ 635,153 $ (413,825) -65.2% Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 309,862 $ 597,239 $ (287,377)

Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (88,534) $ 37,914 $ (126,448) -333.5% Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures $ 246,841 $ 401,197 $ (154,356)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and

non cash items $ (335,375) $ (363,283) $ (27,908) -7.7% Interest - Lease $ 3,960 $ 4,976 $ (1,016)

Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of

transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable $ 158,113 $ 140,634 $ 17,479

Depreciation of right of use asset $ 11,373 $ 16,334 $ (4,961)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ - $ 8,760 $ (8,760)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (508,821) $ (533,987) $ (25,166) -4.7%







Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2020.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note At September

30, 2020 At June

30, 2020



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 56,799 $ 166,601 Accounts receivable

113,572 118,901 Transaction credits 5 3,190,042 3,923,917 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

52,687 58,781



$ 3,413,100 $ 4,268,200







Non-current assets





Right of use asset 15 $ 87,189 $ 98,562



$ 87,189 $ 98,562







Total assets

$ 3,500,289 $ 4,366,762







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 3,661,636 $ 4,369,006 Lease liability

66,240 64,452 Loan 16 40,000 40,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,441,536 2,364,759 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7 6,899,975 6,611,576



$ 13,109,387 $ 13,449,793







Non-current Liabilities





Lease liability 15 $ 67,433 $ 84,679



$ 67,433 $ 84,679 Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

4,117,170 4,117,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(38,276,873) (37,768,052) Total deficiency

$ (9,676,531) $ (9,167,710)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 3,500,289 $ 4,366,762







Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2020 2019



$ $

18

Amended Revenues 14



Marketing activities

$ 112,958 179,583 Interest income

198,814 619,460



$ 311,772 $ 799,043 Direct expenses 13/14 90,444 163,890



221,328 635,153 Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 13/14 147,165 187,863 General and administrative 13/14 162,697 409,376 Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest

(88,534) 37,914







Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures 6/7 246,841 401,197 Interest - Lease 15 3,960 4,976 Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),

restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to non-convertible debentures payable 7 158,113 140,634 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 11,373 16,334 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

- 8,760 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (508,821) $ (533,987)







(Loss) per share





Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00) $ (0.00)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehen

- sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $













Balance - July 1, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (34,840,656) $ (6,267,102) Reported at September 30,

2019 as adjustment to deficit

on account of adoption of IFRS

16 Leases at July 1, 2019 - - - - (35,218) (35,218) Reported Net (loss) and

comprehensive (loss) - - - - (532,406) (532,406) Reported as balance at

September 30, 2019 3,815 24,526,740 4,090,382 (47,383) (35,408,280) (6,834,726) Adjustments on account of

amendments made at year end

June 30, 2020 to initial

computations on adoption of

IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019











Reversal of adjustment made

to deficit at July 1, 2019 - - - - 35,218 35,218 Increase in Reported Net

(loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,581) (1,581) Amended Balance -

September 30, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (35,374,643) $ (6,801,089)



























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (37,768,052) $ (9,167,710) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (508,821) (508,821) Balance - September 30, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (38,276,873) $ (9,676,531)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2020 2019



$ $

18

Amended Operational activities





Net (loss) for the period

$ (508,821) $ (533,987) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest

130,286 126,106 Interest - Lease 15 3,960 4,976 Depreciation of right of use asset 15 11,373 16,334 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

- 8,760 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

- 45 Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable 7 86,488 78,053 Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable 7 66,928 62,581 Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable 7 4,697 -



(205,089) (237,132) Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

5,329 28,808 Transaction credits

733,875 1,424,048 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

6,094 2,934 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

76,777 (67,104)



822,075 1,388,686 Net cash generated by operating activities

$ 616,986 $ 1,151,554







Financing activities





Payment for lease 15 $ (19,418) $ (19,418) (Decrease) of loan payable 6 (707,370) (1,178,355) Net cash (used in) financing activities

$ (726,788) $ (1,197,773)







(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (109,802) $ (46,219) Cash at beginning of the period

166,601 119,636 Cash at end of the period

$ 56,799 $ 73,417







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 116,555 $ 275,091







Cash

$ 56,799 $ 73,417







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.advantex.com

