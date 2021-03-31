Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to three months ended September 30, 2019:

September 2020

September 2019

Inc./(Dec)

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

%

Revenues

$

311,772

$

799,043

$

(487,271)

-61.0%

Direct expenses



Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with merchant based
loyalty program

$

61,717

$

97,764

$

(36,047)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts

$

28,727

$

66,126

$

(37,399)

Gross profit

$

221,328

$

635,153

$

(413,825)

-65.2%

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$

309,862

$

597,239

$

(287,377)

Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(88,534)

$

37,914

$

(126,448)

-333.5%

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

$

246,841

$

401,197

$

(154,356)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and
non cash items

$

(335,375)

$

(363,283)

$

(27,908)

-7.7%

Interest - Lease

$

3,960

$

4,976

$

(1,016)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  restructuring bonus and amortization of
transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable

$

158,113

$

140,634

$

17,479

Depreciation of right of use asset

$

11,373

$

16,334

$

(4,961)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

$

-

$

8,760

$

(8,760)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(508,821)

$

(533,987)

$

(25,166)

-4.7%




Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2020.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com         

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

At September
30, 2020

At June
30, 2020


$

$

Assets


Current assets


Cash 

$

56,799

$

166,601

Accounts receivable

113,572

118,901

Transaction credits 

5

3,190,042

3,923,917

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

52,687

58,781


$

3,413,100

$

4,268,200




Non-current assets


Right of use asset

15

$

87,189

$

98,562


$

87,189

$

98,562




Total assets

$

3,500,289

$

4,366,762




Liabilities


Current liabilities


Loan payable 

6

$

3,661,636

$

4,369,006

Lease liability

66,240

64,452

Loan

16

40,000

40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,441,536

2,364,759

9% Non convertible debentures payable

7

6,899,975

6,611,576


$

13,109,387

$

13,449,793




Non-current Liabilities


Lease liability

15

$

67,433

$

84,679


$

67,433

$

84,679

Shareholders' deficiency


Share capital 

8

$

24,530,555

$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus

4,117,170

4,117,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(38,276,873)

(37,768,052)

Total deficiency

$

(9,676,531)

$

(9,167,710)




Total liabilities and deficiency

$

3,500,289

$

4,366,762




Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements




Approved by the Board


Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                               Marc Lavine

                               Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2020

2019


$

$

18

Amended

Revenues

14

Marketing activities

$

112,958

179,583

Interest income

198,814

619,460


$

311,772

$

799,043

Direct expenses

13/14

90,444

163,890


221,328

635,153

Operating expenses


Selling and marketing

13/14

147,165

187,863

General and administrative

13/14

162,697

409,376

Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,
amortization and interest

(88,534)

37,914




Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

6/7

246,841

401,197

Interest - Lease 

15

3,960

4,976

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to non-convertible debentures payable

7

158,113

140,634

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

11,373

16,334

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

8,760

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(508,821)

$

(533,987)




(Loss) per share


Basic and Diluted

12

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehen
- sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$







Balance - July 1, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(34,840,656)

$

(6,267,102)

Reported at September 30,
2019 as adjustment to deficit
on account of adoption of IFRS
16 Leases at July 1, 2019

-

-

-

-

(35,218)

(35,218)

Reported Net (loss) and
comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(532,406)

(532,406)

Reported as balance at
September 30, 2019

3,815

24,526,740

4,090,382

(47,383)

(35,408,280)

(6,834,726)

Adjustments on account of
amendments made at year end
June 30, 2020 to initial
computations on adoption of
IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019





Reversal of adjustment made
to deficit at July 1, 2019

-

-

-

-

35,218

35,218

Increase in Reported Net
(loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,581)

(1,581)

Amended Balance -
September 30, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(35,374,643)

$

(6,801,089)














Balance - July 1, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(37,768,052)

$

(9,167,710)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(508,821)

(508,821)

Balance - September 30, 2020

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,117,170

$

(47,383)

$

(38,276,873)

$

(9,676,531)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2020

2019


$

$

18

Amended

Operational activities


Net (loss) for the period

$

(508,821)

$

(533,987)

Adjustments for:


Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest

130,286

126,106

Interest - Lease 

15

3,960

4,976

Depreciation of right of use asset

15

11,373

16,334

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-

8,760

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

45

Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable

7

86,488

78,053

Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable

7

66,928

62,581

Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable

7

4,697

-


(205,089)

(237,132)

Changes in items of working capital


Accounts receivable

5,329

28,808

Transaction credits 

733,875

1,424,048

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

6,094

2,934

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

76,777

(67,104)


822,075

1,388,686

Net cash generated by operating activities

$

616,986

$

1,151,554




Financing activities


Payment for lease

15

$

(19,418)

$

(19,418)

(Decrease) of loan payable

6

(707,370)

(1,178,355)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$

(726,788)

$

(1,197,773)




(Decrease) in cash during the period

$

(109,802)

$

(46,219)

Cash at beginning of the period

166,601

119,636

Cash at end of the period

$

56,799

$

73,417




Additional information


Interest paid 

$

116,555

$

275,091




Cash

$

56,799

$

73,417




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

