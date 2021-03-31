Advantex Announces Fiscal 2020 Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2020 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2019:



Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Inc./(Dec) Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $ % Revenues $ 2,609,542 $ 6,100,530 $ (3,490,988) -57.2% Direct expenses







Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing in connection with merchant based loyalty programs $ 387,027 $ 1,279,228 $ (892,201)

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts $ 1,022,015 $ 287,646 $ 734,369

Gross profit $ 1,200,500 $ 4,533,656 $ (3,333,156) -73.5% Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 2,065,763 $ 3,570,588 $ (1,504,825)

Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (865,263) $ 963,068 $ (1,828,331) -189.8% Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures $ 1,319,950 $ 1,297,092 $ 22,858

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (2,185,213) $ (334,024) $ 1,851,189 554.2% Interest - Lease $ 19,904 $ - $ 19,904

Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to non-convertible debentures payable $ 598,733 $ 547,998 $ 50,735

Depreciation of right of use asset $ 65,336 $ - $ 65,336

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ 15,210 $ 29,923 $ (14,713)

Impairment of right of use asset $ 43,000 $ - $ 43,000

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (2,927,396) $ (911,945) $ 2,015,451 221.0%















Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)





Note June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 166,601 $ 119,636 Accounts receivable 11 a 118,901 110,630 Transaction credits 11 a 3,923,917 9,473,999 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

58,781 52,232



$ 4,268,200 $ 9,756,497







Non-current assets





Right of use asset 18 $ 98,562 $ - Property, plant and equipment 5 - 15,255



$ 98,562 $ 15,255







Total assets

$ 4,366,762 $ 9,771,752







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 4,369,006 $ 8,416,076 Lease liability 18 64,452 - Loan 19 40,000 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,364,759 2,255,205 9% Non convertible debentures payable 7 6,611,576 5,367,573



$ 13,449,793 $ 16,038,854







Non-current liabilities





Lease liability 18 $ 84,679 $ -



$ 84,679 $ -







Total liabilities

$ 13,534,472 $ 16,038,854







Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

4,117,170 4,090,382 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(37,768,052) (34,840,656) Total deficiency

$ (9,167,710) $ (6,267,102)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 4,366,762 $ 9,771,752







Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 13)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

For the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2020 2019



$ $







Revenues 17



Marketing activities

$ 718,690 $ 4,710,413 Interest income

1,890,852 1,390,117



2,609,542 $ 6,100,530 Direct expenses 16/17 1,409,042 1,566,874



1,200,500 4,533,656 Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 16/17 718,267 1,329,303 General and administrative 16/17 1,347,496 2,241,285 Earnings/(loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest

(865,263) 963,068







Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures 6/7 1,319,950 1,297,092 Interest - Lease 18 19,904 - Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges),

restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction

costs related to non-convertible debentures payable 7 598,733 547,998 Depreciation of right of use asset 18 65,336 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5 15,210 29,923 Impairment of right of use asset 4/18 43,000 - Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (2,927,396) $ (911,945)







(Loss) per share





Basic and Diluted 15 $ - $ -







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency

For the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $













Balance - July 1, 2018 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (33,928,711) $ (5,355,157) Net (loss) and comprehensive

(loss) - - - - (911,945) (911,945) Balance - June 30, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (34,840,656) $ (6,267,102)



























Balance - July 1, 2019 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,090,382 $ (47,383) $ (34,840,656) $ (6,267,102) Issuance of non-convertible

debentures payable (note 7) - - 26,788 - - 26,788 Net (loss) and comprehensive

(loss) - - - - (2,927,396) (2,927,396) Balance - June 30, 2020 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 4,117,170 $ (47,383) $ (37,768,052) $ (9,167,710)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

For the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019



$ $ Operational activities





Net (loss) for the year

$ (2,927,396) $ (911,945) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% debentures interest 7 512,761 271,624 Interest - Lease 18 19,904 - Depreciation of right of use asset 18 65,336 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5 15,210 29,923 Impairment of right of use asset 4/18 43,000 - Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

45 - Accretion charge - non-convertible debentures payable 7 327,181 299,714 Restructuring bonus - non-convertible debentures payable 7 259,028 248,284 Amortization of transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable 7 12,524 -



(1,672,407) (62,400) Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

(8,271) 1,692 Transaction credits

5,550,082 (3,881,573) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

(6,549) 27,117 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

109,554 (588,513)



5,644,816 (4,441,277) Net cash generated (used) - operating activities

$ 3,972,409 $ (4,503,677)







Investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible

assets

$ - (1,209) Net cash (used) - investing activities

$ - $ (1,209)







Financing activities





Gross proceeds - non-convertibles debentures payable 7 $ 200,000 $ - Transaction costs - non-convertible debentures payable 7 (40,703) - Payment for lease

(77,671) - Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 19 40,000 - Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable 6 (4,047,070) 3,988,686 Net cash (used) generated - financing activities

$ (3,925,444) $ 3,988,686







Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year

$ 46,965 $ (516,200) Cash at beginning of the year

119,636 635,836 Cash at end of the year

$ 166,601 $ 119,636







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 807,189 $ 1,046,810







Cash

$ 166,601 $ 119,636











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

