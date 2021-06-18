Advantex Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, provides an update today that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed the Loan Agreement among Advantex Dining Corporation, Advantex Marketing International Inc. and Accord Financial Inc., initially entered into on November 28, 2007 and as subsequently amended.

Corrective disclosure was requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's application to revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against Advantex on November 1, 2019 for failing to file certain outstanding continuous disclosure documents in a timely manner. In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("Notice 51-711"), the Company has filed the documents noted above on SEDAR.

As a result of the filing of this disclosure the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with Notice 51-711.

About Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants. Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

