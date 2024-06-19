Advantex Announces Amendment to Debentures

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced it has obtained requisite approval from holders of its 9% Senior Secured Non Convertible Debentures ("Debentures"), in the aggregate principal amount of $7,759,000 and maturing December 31, 2025, to defer the interest due in September 2024 where the deferred interest shall be paid in three equal instalments along with the regularly scheduled interest payments due over the remaining term of the Debentures, and to re-set Debentures financial covenants for quarter ending June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

