Advantex Announces Amendment to Debentures

TORONTO, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced it has obtained approval from holders of its 9% Senior Secured Non-Convertible Debentures ("Debentures"), in the principal aggregate amount of $7,759,000, to re-set financial covenants from June 30, 2023 quarter until quarter ending September 30, 2023.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

