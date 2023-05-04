Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 4, 2023 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 124,481,542 common shares (approximately 74.87% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill T. Angevine 112,250,775

94.53 %

6,494,035

5.47 % Stephen E. Balog 102,627,476

86.43 %

16,117,334

13.57 % Michael E. Belenkie 115,754,051

97.48 %

2,990,759

2.52 % Deirdre M. Choate 116,389,398

98.02 %

2,355,412

1.98 % Donald M. Clague 116,309,746

97.95 %

2,435,064

2.05 % Paul G. Haggis 114,367,501

96.31 %

4,377,309

3.69 % Norman W. MacDonald 117,564,257

99.01 %

1,180,553

0.99 % Andy J. Mah 115,658,921

97.40 %

3,085,889

2.60 % Janine J. McArdle 117,579,457

99.02 %

1,165,353

0.98 %



For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

