Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Director

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 154,769,277 common shares (approximately 81.1% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill T. Angevine 134,592,538

90.79 %

13,647,440

9.21 % Stephen E. Balog 129,919,302

87.64 %

18,320,676

12.36 % Michael E. Belenkie 146,286,897

98.68 %

1,953,081

1.32 % Deirdre M. Choate 135,587,530

91.46 %

12,652,448

8.54 % Donald M. Clague 146,778,604

99.01 %

1,461,374

0.99 % Paul G. Haggis 132,024,148

89.06 %

16,215,830

10.94 % Norman W. MacDonald 147,507,150

99.51 %

732,828

0.49 % Andy J. Mah 145,130,358

97.90 %

3,109,620

2.10 %



Mr. Ronald McIntosh who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, ceased to be a director at the close of the meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, the staff and shareholders of Advantage, we wish to thank him for his time and contributions to Advantage and predecessor companies over the last 24 years.

Mr. Stephen Balog has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

