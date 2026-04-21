Servier Canada highlights the importance of genetic testing to identify IDH1 mutations and guide personalized treatment for patients with limited treatment pathways.

LAVAL, QC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - In recognition of AML World Awareness Day, Servier Canada is highlighting the progress made in precision medicine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

With TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) now publicly and privately reimbursed for the majority of Canadians, a vital oral treatment option is available for adults with an IDH1 mutation, identified via validated diagnostic testing. When used in combination with azacitidine, it provides a treatment option for those who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. This advancement is a significant step forward for patients who have historically faced limited choices, reinforcing Servier's commitment to delivering innovative care for the most complex blood cancers.

AML is a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and the most common type of leukemia in adults.1 The disease is genetically complex, requiring immediate and precise intervention tailored to a patient's specific mutation profile.

"What's encouraging about the access to TIBSOVO® is that it brings another targeted approach to treating AML, based on the biology of the disease," said Dr. Brian Leber, Canadian hematologist and Professor Emeritus at McMaster University, recognized for his longstanding expertise in leukemia care. "In clinical practice, that can translate into meaningful benefits for patients, including the potential to live longer and gain additional time."

The Power of Molecular Characterization

Advances in molecular characterization have redefined how AML is diagnosed and managed. Identifying actionable genetic mutations early in the patient journey is essential to determining the most effective course of care. TIBSOVO® specifically targets the IDH1 mutation, found in about 6–10% of patients who carry this mutation.2 By addressing this underlying driver, the therapy helps restore normal blood cell production.

This targeted approach is particularly significant for older adults or those with other health conditions who are ineligible for standard intensive chemotherapy.

The Patient Perspective

For patients and families, an AML diagnosis can be both unexpected and overwhelming. "My diagnosis came completely out of the blue. I thought I was just tired, and suddenly everything changed," said Nancy Zboch, Hamilton resident, who was diagnosed with AML in early 2022. "Going through this showed me how essential caregivers are and how much strength comes from the people around you. Four years later, I am grateful for the treatment and overall care that I am benefiting from each day. This is something I never take for granted."

"Precision oncology is advancing innovative treatment options for people with acute myeloid leukemia," said Lucie Rousseau, General Manager of Servier Canada. "For those with this complex blood cancer, the new approaches based on disease biology that we are developing at Servier are essential to providing better options throughout the patient journey."

About TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib)3

TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib) is an oral targeted therapy that inhibits the mutant IDH1 enzyme. It works by reducing levels of a cancer-related substance and helping restore normal blood cell development.

In Canada, TIBSOVO® is authorized in combination with azacitidine for adults with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH1 mutation who are not eligible for intensive chemotherapy, and as a treatment for previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). TIBSOVO® has received regulatory authorization in several countries worldwide, supporting broader access to targeted treatment approaches for patients with IDH1-mutated cancers.

The approval of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib) by Health Canada in 2024 was based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the treatment in combination with azacitidine in patients with newly diagnosed AML who were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy.

Please consult the TIBSOVO® Product Monograph https://servier.ca/en/servier-medecines/tibsovo/product-monograph-tibsovo/ for important information relating to adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing information.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)1,4

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal white blood cells. It is the most common type of leukemia in adults and is associated with poor survival outcomes, particularly in older populations.

In Canada, AML is responsible for approximately 1,362 deaths each year, highlighting the serious and life-threatening nature of the disease. The burden of AML increases with age, and many patients are diagnosed later in life, when treatment options may be more limited.

About Les Laboratoires Servier

Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a nonprofit foundation, dedicated to making a meaningful social impact on patients while contributing to a more sustainable world. Its unique governance model ensures full independence and enables long-term innovation, with 100% of profits reinvested into the Group's development. Working closely with healthcare partners, Servier is committed to ensuring timely and equitable access to innovative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. Servier's oncology portfolio is focused on rare and difficult‑to‑treat cancers, with a particular emphasis on therapies targeting IDH‑mutant cancers. Alongside TIBSOVO®, the portfolio includes VORANIGO®, which has been recognized with two Prix Galien awards worldwide, reflecting the broader innovation underpinning Servier's precision oncology strategy.

In Canada, Servier is recognized as a certified Great Place to Work®, with ~90% employee approval--significantly surpassing the Canadian average of 60%. Learn more at www.servier.ca.



References

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1 Canadian Cancer Society. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Available at: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml

2 DiNardo CD, et al. Ivosidenib (AG-120) in mutant IDH1 advanced hematologic malignancies. New England Journal of Medicine. 2018. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006497119812417

3 TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib), Canada Product Monograph. July 19, 2024. Available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00076398.PDF

4 Canadian Cancer Society. Canadian Cancer Statistics / Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) statistics. Available at: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml/statistics

SOURCE Servier Canada

Media Contact: Olivia Simmonds, T: 724-524-8108, E: [email protected]