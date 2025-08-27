MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH, TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS' TERRITORY, VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Clear Seas, in partnership with the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Mitacs, and the Students On Ice Foundation, is proud to announce the start of its fourth and largest-ever cohort of the Indigenous Internship Program. This national initiative supports Indigenous-led research and builds long-term capacity in marine and environmental fields.

Since its launch in 2021, the program has become a vital platform for emerging Indigenous scholars, providing a unique opportunity to explore critical topics such as Indigenous-led marine stewardship, sustainable harvesting practices, and whale strike mitigation strategies.

"As a Tsleil-Waututh Nation woman, this program means more than research to me, it's about restoring community connections, amplifying Indigenous voices, and transforming how marine knowledge is created and shared," says Sarah Thomas, Director of Indigenous Programs at Clear Seas. "I'm proud to support interns whose work uplifts their communities and challenges conventional approaches in environmental science."

The internship is a paid, part-time program that allows interns to work remotely from their home communities across Canada, ensuring nationwide accessibility. Co-developed with Indigenous knowledge holders, academic institutions, and industry partners, the program promotes inclusive knowledge-sharing that centers Indigenous values and Traditional Knowledge.

The program's success is best captured by the interns themselves, who have applied Traditional Knowledge to real-world issues and preserved cultural heritage.

Chanessa Perry, a member of the 2023–2024 cohort, explains, "This internship gave me the opportunity to reconnect with Traditional Knowledge while working on a real-world issue impacting my people. [I studied] how Traditional Knowledge can be applied to prevent whale strikes on BC's coast."

Another intern, Zoe George, is returning for a third term to expand on her initial project. "I got to explore the history of my nation's canoe culture and share stories from Elders that might have otherwise been lost," she says. Her work culminated in an exhibit at the Vancouver Maritime Museum, ensuring this knowledge is shared with a wider audience.

Tia Rose, who studied the impact of invasive species on traditional food systems, adds, "This was more than just an internship—it gave me direction."

Clear Seas' partners also highlight the program's importance in bridging Indigenous and academic knowledge.

Dr. Jennifer Figner, BCIT's Provost and Vice President, Academic, states, "BCIT recognizes the immense value of integrating Indigenous knowledge with scientific research. Our involvement in Clear Seas' Indigenous Internship Program allows us to support a unique model of knowledge sharing that strengthens marine stewardship and creates pathways for Indigenous leadership in environmental fields."

Echoing this sentiment, Tara Mascarenhas, Director of Programs at the Students On Ice Foundation, says the program reflects her organization's belief that "youth leadership rooted in equity and knowledge-sharing is key." She adds, "We are excited to support a program that is grounded in collaborative science, guided by culture, and driven by a deep respect for the land and waters that connect us all."

Dr. Stephen Lucas, CEO of Mitacs, concludes, "At Mitacs, we are proud of our ongoing partnership with Clear Seas through the Indigenous Internship Program. Empowering Indigenous business entrepreneurship through funding and mentorship strengthens Canada's economy for everyone."

