Advanced Cell-based Therapy Booming the Success for Healthcare Sector

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com -- The FDA has approved more than 40 cell and gene therapy products. The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach $578 billion by 2033. Cell therapy alone surpassed $8.2 billion this year. But every cell-based therapy -- no matter how revolutionary the science -- begins with the same foundational requirement: a reliable, standardized bank of cells to work from.

Without that cellular starting material, there is no consistency, no scalability, and no path from laboratory discovery to therapeutic development. A Master Cell Bank (MCB) is the process of taking a single genetically engineered cell and cloning it into tens of millions of identical copies under GMP-compliant conditions. It's the foundational infrastructure that ensures every subsequent step in therapy development works from the same characterized, quality-controlled source. It's not the therapy itself -- it's the prerequisite that makes therapy development possible.

That distinction matters, because the companies advancing cell therapies right now are each navigating their own version of the journey from cellular science to clinical reality. Prime Medicine (NASDAQ: PRME) is developing prime editing -- a next-generation gene editing platform that rewrites DNA without cutting both strands, reducing off-target risks that have haunted earlier CRISPR approaches. The precision is remarkable, but the path from edited cell to approved therapy is measured in years of development, trials, and manufacturing scale-up. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) presented two-year data showing its therapy, Rezdiffra, significantly improved liver stiffness and fibrosis biomarkers in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis -- demonstrating that biological interventions can deliver sustained, measurable reversal of chronic organ damage.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) received FDA approval for Amtagvi, the first approved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for advanced melanoma. It's a landmark, but each treatment must be custom-manufactured from the individual patient's own tumor tissue -- underscoring how critical scalable cellular infrastructure is to the future of the field. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) is advancing tividenofusp alfa for Hunter syndrome, with a PDUFA target date of April 2026 and multiple FDA designations, requiring precise protein engineering to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Each of these programs illustrates the same truth: the distance between discovering a biological mechanism and delivering it to patients is defined by the quality of the cellular and manufacturing foundation underneath it.

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) recently announced the start of a key early-stage milestone alongside joint venture partner Austrianova: creating a Master Cell Bank of genetically modified cells that overexpress the α-Klotho protein. The MCB process clones a single engineered cell into tens of millions of identical copies, establishing the standardized cellular starting material from which all future working cell banks and therapy development for the Klothonova program will proceed.

Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, said: "MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products. They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

The α-Klotho protein at the center of the Klothonova program is one of the most studied protective molecules in aging science. Peer-reviewed research links higher Klotho levels to reduced risk of Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, while natural levels decline by approximately 50% after age 40. The addressable markets span Alzheimer's ($32.8 billion by 2033), cardiovascular disease (the world's leading cause of death), and kidney disease (850 million affected globally).

Avaí Bio's dual-program approach also targets diabetes through the Insulinova platform, which, like Klothonova, leverages Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology -- a delivery system that protects therapeutic cells inside a biocompatible shell, allowing continuous protein secretion without immune rejection. The technology is backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications.

Every cell therapy begins with a single cell. The question is whether that cell has been properly characterized, cloned, and banked under the conditions required to support everything that comes after it. Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) just answered that question for its α-Klotho program -- in a market heading toward $45 billion where the cellular foundation is what separates science from development.

For more information on Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and its Klothonova and Insulinova programs, visit USANewsGroup.com

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SOURCES:

Straits Research, Global Cell Therapy Market 2026 -- https://straitsresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market Precedence Research, Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast -- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-market Grand View Research, CAR T-Cell Therapy Market -- https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market-report Astute Analytica, Regenerative Medicine Market 2025–2033 -- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/27/3226653/0/en/Regenerative-Medicine-Market-Review-2020-2024-and-Forecast-2025-2033-A-578-29-Bn-Opportunity-Says-Astute-Analytica.html

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