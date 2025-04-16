GATINEAU, QC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the 45th federal general election will take place on Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19; Sunday, April 20; and Monday, April 21.

Advance polls are open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Unlike in some provincial and municipal elections, in federal elections, electors may only vote at their assigned polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

Electors can also vote early:

At any Elections Canada office, until Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. (local time).



By mail, by applying online by Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply). If the return envelope is addressed to their local Elections Canada office, they can also drop off their ballot in person at that office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the federal election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

