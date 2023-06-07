Advance Voting Begins Friday in the Federal By-elections in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar
07 Jun, 2023
- Advance voting for the federal by-elections in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba) begins on Friday June 9 and continues on Saturday June 10, Sunday June 11, and Monday June 12.
- Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
- Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
- To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
- Electors have other ways to vote in advance:
- At the local Elections Canada office in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre or Portage–Lisgar, anytime between now and Tuesday June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time).
- By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time), and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- Electors who want information about the health and safety measures in place at voting locations during these by-elections should visit elections.ca or call us at 1-800-463-6868.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in these federal by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
