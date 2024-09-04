Advance Voting Begins Friday in the Federal By-elections in Elmwood-Transcona and LaSalle-Émard-Verdun Français
Elections Canada
Sep 04, 2024, 11:19 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -
- Advance voting for the federal by-elections in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec) will take place on Friday, September 6; Saturday, September 7; Sunday, September 8; and Monday, September 9.
- Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
- Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
- To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
- Electors can also vote early:
- At the local Elections Canada office in Elmwood–Transcona or LaSalle–Émard–Verdun anytime between now and Tuesday, September 10, 6 p.m. (local time).
- By mail, by applying online by Tuesday, September 10, 6 p.m. (Eastern time), and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]
