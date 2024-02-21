Advance Voting Begins Friday in the Federal By-election in Durham Français

  • Advance voting for the federal by-election in Durham (Ontario) will take place on Friday, February 23; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and Monday, February 26.
  • Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
  • Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
  • To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
  • Electors can also vote early:
  • Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

