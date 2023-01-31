Make your customs and immigration declaration in advance and save time at the airport

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is exploring safe, secure and innovative ways to deliver a better and faster border experience for travellers entering Canada.

Effective today, Advance CBSA Declaration is available to all travellers that are arriving on international flights at the YYC Calgary International Airport. Express lanes will also be available in the airport's customs area, helping travellers who completed their Advance CBSA Declaration skip longer lineups for Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) machines.

The Advance CBSA Declaration feature provides travellers with the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration through ArriveCAN, up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Travellers can now spend less time at PIKs when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter wait times at the border. Travellers who submit their declaration in advance will be able to take advantage of the new Advance CBSA Declaration express lanes, to expedite their arrivals processing.

In an effort to modernize and expedite the travel experience, the Advance CBSA Declaration feature is already available to travellers arriving on international flights at the following Canadian airports:

Toronto Pearson

Montreal-Trudeau

Winnipeg Richardson

Vancouver

Halifax

Québec City Jean Lesage

In the coming months, the feature will become available to travellers arriving at Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, and Ottawa international airports. The Advance CBSA Declaration feature is part of the Agency's Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being implemented over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the use of digital technologies and tools for both travellers and border services officers.

Quotes

"We are making available technology that keeps our borders secure and helps travellers enter Canada more efficiently. Advance CBSA Declaration is one example of how the CBSA is modernizing Canada's borders, and we're happy to work with partners like the Calgary Airport Authority to make this option available to travellers."

-Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA

"Guests arriving to Calgary from an international destination get their first impression of Canada through the customs process. That's why we are continuously working with the Canada Border Services Agency on its technology innovations like Advance Declaration, which we understand will speed up and streamline the customs process."

-Chris Miles, VP Operations & Infrastructure, The Calgary Airport Authority

Quick facts

A traveller can submit a new declaration at any point within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada . They can also edit their declaration at the airport kiosk on arrival. The declaration is not finalized until it has been certified at the airport kiosk.

. They can also edit their declaration at the airport kiosk on arrival. The declaration is not finalized until it has been certified at the airport kiosk. Early usage data shows that using the Advance CBSA Declaration feature cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a PIK or eGate by roughly one third.

Personal information provided by travellers through ArriveCAN is protected under the Privacy Act. For more information, see the ArriveCAN privacy notice. Advance CBSA Declaration has an additional privacy notice that is presented to users upon accessing the feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for information the traveller transmits to the CBSA in advance of their arrival in Canada .

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Contacts: For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945