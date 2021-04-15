Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 634,800

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 53,000

Construction 25,300

Natural Resources and Mining 3,800

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 164,400

Information 7,200

Finance/Real Estate 13,600

Professional/Business Services 65,500

- Professional/Technical 27,800

- Management of Companies 2,400

- Administrative and Support 35,200

- Educational Services 32,300

- Health Care 55,900

Other Services2 62,700

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"March recorded significant job gains in the labour market, with all sectors adding jobs," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The relaxed restrictions in some provinces have contributed to the job growth, led by trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality leading the way. We are continuing to keep a close watch on the service sector and those industries that require consumer contact, as their trajectory will be determined by the path of the virus and number of cases, varying restrictions, as well as changes in business practices that lead to an increased reliance on automation post-pandemic."

The February total of jobs added was revised from -100,800 to 271,700.

The April 2021 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on May 20, 2021.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

