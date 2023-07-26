July sees workers in Canada say work-life balance and flexibility are more satisfying compared to June, driving an increase in the National Work Happiness Score.

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - After falling in June, those working in Canada seem happier in July, with the ADP Canada monthly [email protected] Index ("Index") reporting an increase in happiness levels across generations and regions. Boomers, and those located in Québec and British Columbia were the only workers reporting a decrease in their Work Happiness Scores for July.

The National Work Happiness Score for July 2023 is 6.7/10, representing an increase of 0.1 points from June 2023.

"The increase in the overall happiness of workers in Canada, paired with greater satisfaction with work-life balance and flexibility in July affords the statement that workers are happier in the summer as it is also usually a time where many take a well-deserved break," says Heather Haslam, Vice President of Marketing, ADP Canada. "Additionally, to taking time-off and prioritizing activities outside of work, some companies may also implement summer policies, such as summer hours, or reduced hours on Fridays, potentially encouraging an increase in the National Work Happiness Score that we've seen this month."

The June Index reveals that the primary indicator of worker happiness is at 6.9, an increase from June (6.8/10), and means that 44 per cent of workers in Canada say they feel satisfied with their current role and responsibilities. The top secondary indicators continue to be work-life balance and recognition, although the latter decreased slightly from last month.

The July Index also reveals positive changes for most workers in Canada across generations and regions around their feelings of happiness in the workplace:

National Work Happiness Score: Generational Snapshot

Boomers (59+): 7.2/10 (-0.1) *

7.2/10 (-0.1) * Gen-Z (18-26): 6.7/10 (+0.2) *

6.7/10 (+0.2) * Millennials (27-42): 6.7/10 (+0.1) *

6.7/10 (+0.1) * Gen-X (43-58): 6.6/10 (+0.2) *

Regional Work Happiness Score Snapshot

Qu é bec : 7.0/10 (-0.1) *

: 7.0/10 (-0.1) * Sask/ Manitoba : 6.8/10 (+0.4) *

: 6.8/10 (+0.4) * British Columbia : 6.7/10 (-0.1) *

: 6.7/10 (-0.1) * Alberta : 6.6/10 (+0.2) *

: 6.6/10 (+0.2) * Ontario : 6.6/10 (+0.2) *

: 6.6/10 (+0.2) * Atlantic Canada : 6.5/10

"While workers in Québec continue to be the happiest across Canada for the third month in a row, Saskatchewan and Manitoba saw the greatest increase in the Regional Work Happiness Score with +0.4 points and achieved this month their highest score ever recorded," continues Haslam.

About the [email protected] Index Methodology

The [email protected] Index is measured monthly through a survey fielded by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of ADP Canada and is undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The survey is run in the first week of each reported month for consistency purposes and asks over 1,200 randomly selected employed Canadian adults (including both employees and self-employed individuals) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists to rate workplace factors on a scale from 1 to 10. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

The results are weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/-2.8%, 19 times out of 20.

The Index will continue to be published on the last Wednesday of the month, with the next scheduled findings due for publication on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.

