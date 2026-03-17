MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to be included in the 2026 Top Employers in Montréal ranking. This prestigious recognition is awarded by Mediacorp Canada, an organization that highlights employers offering exceptional work environments through major national and regional rankings.

Mediacorp used eight key criteria to identify the best employers, including workplace quality, professional atmosphere, employee benefits, training and development, and community involvement.

This recognition demonstrates ADM's commitment to its teams as the organization continues to prioritize the employee experience. ADM's greatest strength lies in the passion of its talented staff, who deliver unparalleled service to users every day.

"Being recognized as one of Montréal's top employers is a source of immense pride for ADM," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "This distinction highlights the passion and professionalism of our teams and our organization's commitment to creating a humane, inspiring workplace focused on developing every individual. I would like to thank our employees once again for their dedication and exceptional commitment, which allows us to make our YUL and YMX sites shine day after day."

These same teams are driving ADM to carry out its key projects, notably as part of the Flight Plan development program for the YUL airport site. Step by step, ADM is building the airport of tomorrow to offer more accessible and connected facilities for the benefit of the community.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation, and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]