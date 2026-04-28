adidas Canada Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Tim Hortons® Timbits® Soccer, Championing Youth Sport Across Canada

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - adidas Canada is thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership with Tim Hortons, becoming the official jersey partner for the Timbits Soccer program. This collaboration signifies adidas' commitment to fostering grassroots sport and empowering the next generation of Canadian athletes.

Through this partnership, adidas continues to champion the joy of sport at every level, from community fields to professional stadiums. The Timbits Soccer program has provided millions of kids with the opportunity to learn a new sport, including more than 250,000 youth every year. This long-term commitment highlights adidas' dedication to youth sports across the country and investment in future generations.

Starting with the upcoming May season kick-off, the new adidas Timbits Soccer jerseys will be distributed to boys and girls aged three to seven, fostering a sense of team spirit and belonging.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Tim Hortons for the Timbits Soccer program, cementing our commitment to youth sport in Canada." says Kelly Graham, Head of Marketing, adidas Canada. "As a global leader in sport, we believe in inspiring a lifelong love for sport and community from an early age, and this partnership is a great reflection of that belief."

"Tim Hortons supports more than 250,000 youth through Timbits Soccer every season and we're incredibly proud of the legacy of the program and how Tims restaurant owners across the country champion young people in their communities to get active, learn a new sport and make new friends. We're thrilled to welcome adidas to the Timbits Soccer team with our new Timbits Soccer jersey partnership and create even more memorable moments for young players," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

To further amplify the partnership, a TV campaign featuring Canadian soccer star and adidas athlete Jonathan David will be airing in the weeks ahead.

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.

SOURCE adidas Canada

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]