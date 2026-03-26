adidas Canada Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays Ahead of the 2026 Season

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, adidas Canada announced a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, naming adidas as a proud partner of Canada's only Major League Baseball team.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the partnership will bring new and exciting opportunities for Blue Jays fans to engage with their favourite team, leveraging adidas' global You Got This brand campaign within the Toronto Blue Jays ecosystem.

Rooted in the universal truth that everyone needs someone to believe in them, adidas' You Got This campaign aims to disarm negative pressure in sport by highlighting the importance of positivity in helping to make athletes believe You Got This. Through 2026 and beyond, adidas Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays aim to reach athletes, fans and people who influence athletes' journeys, highlighting the joy of sport.

Fans can expect the You Got This campaign to come alive through captivating content across Blue Jays' official social channels, showcasing genuine moments of positivity, camaraderie, and team belief. This integrated approach will highlight authentic player stories, from preparation to celebratory moments, reflecting the joy of the sport and the unique bond between teammates.

"Partnering with an iconic Canadian franchise like the Toronto Blue Jays is a pivotal moment for adidas Canada," said Kelly Graham, Head of Marketing, adidas Canada. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to sport in Canada and to establishing a strong presence within the baseball community and with sports fans across the country. Our global brand campaign, which celebrates the joy of stress-free play and positive belief, aligns with the spirit of the game and its dedicated fans. We are thrilled to bring this message to life with the Toronto Blue Jays, celebrating every moment that brings joy to sport and its fans."

"The Toronto Blue Jays could not be more proud to partner with a brand that aligns to our core mission so seamlessly," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "Those who watched our team perform in 2025 saw the power of team camaraderie, spirit, and celebration. 'You Got This' is what that team was all about. adidas' commitment to high-performance, positive-belief, and joy in sport is everything we strive to showcase to our country and the rest of the baseball world as Canada's team."

Through the partnership, adidas becomes the official Apparel Partner of the Canadian Futures Showcase presented by Rogers, continuing the brand's commitment to supporting youth sports in Canada. The Canadian Futures Showcase is Canada's marquee exhibition for high school baseball prospects to put their talents on display in front of scouts from elite colleges and Major League Baseball teams. Tryouts take place across the country, with only the best-of-the-best selected to participate in a week that includes a Scout Day, a full tournament, and a final exhibition that includes a Home Run Derby and the Tournament Championship Game.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.

SOURCE adidas Canada

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]